Photos: Will Nunziata's Short Film THE OLD GUITARIST Opens the Westchester Italian Film Festival

The Picture House Regional Film Center held the Opening Night of the Westchester Italian Film Festival on Friday April 21st in Bronxville. In partnership with the Italian American Forum, Westchester County-native Will Nunziata appeared for the screening of his award-winning short film The Old Guitarist and participated in a Q&A with The Picture House's Programing Director, Clayton Bushong.

Check out photos from the event below!

Among the attendees were The Picture House President & Executive Director Laura deBuys, The Picture House co-Vice Chair Joe Marty, The Picture House Director of Membership & Special Events Andrea Pace, The Picture House Director of Programming Clayton Bushong, Board members and Italian American Forum's Joe Solimine and John Calvelli, The Old Guitarist composer John LaBarbera, bestselling author Barbara Res, and dozens of friends and family of Will Nunziata, including his parents Joe and Fran.

Mr. Nunziata said "I'm very excited that my hometown independent movie theater, The Picture House, selected my film The Old Guitarist to open the Westchester Italian Film Festival. I was thrilled to present the star of my film, and longtime friend, Dominic Chianese with the Westchester Italian Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. It was so wonderful to see so many friends and family from Pelham and Westchester County at the event."

The Old Guitarist stars Dominic Chianese, Ayden Skye, and Mike Cefalo. The crew includes lighting cameraman Luke Momo, composer and guitarist John LaBarbera, sound mixer Alex Zhu, and production assistant Chase Buhler. The short film has already won awards at the London Movie Awards, the New York Movie Awards, the Paris Film Awards, and the Venus Italian International Film Festival.

Will is currently working on a slew of Broadway and West End-bound musicals including Little Black Book (Co-Creator, Director), White Rose (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town (Director), Figaro (Co-Creator, Director), Miss Peggy Lee (Co-Creator, Writer, Director), Mad Hatter (Director), The Light Effect (Developer and Director), and Sensation (Director).



For more information on Will, please visit www.WillNunziata.com. For more about The Picture House and to purchase tickets for the weekend festival, please visit www.thepicturehouse.org, call (914) 738-3161, or email info@thepicturehouse.org.

Photo Credit: Manoli Figetakis Photography