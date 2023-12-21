Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center

This marks the shows first professional regional production. 

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Aquinas Hall Photo 1 Review: THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Aquinas Hall
Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; SEUSSICAL, POPCORN FALLS, Westchester Sandbox Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; SEUSSICAL, POPCORN FALLS, Westchester Sandbox Theater & More Lead!
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7 Photo 4 White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is presenting ANASTASIA, playing now through January 7. This marks the shows first professional regional production. 

Check out photos below!

From the Tony Award winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, comes this dazzling musical based on the beloved 1997 animated movie. From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.  Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat to find out if she is indeed Princess Anastasia.  Including classic songs from the motion picture like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December”, this show is perfect for the whole family this holiday season.

Leading the cast are Katherine Lindsley as Anya, Coleman Cummings as Dmitry, Drew Becker as Gleb, Patricia M. Lawrence as the Dowager Empress, Caroline Huerta as Countess Lily and Broadway Veteran John Treacy Egan as Vlad.  Rounding out the company are Connor Barton, Anna Dreslinski, Danny Durr, Holly Echsner, Cody Edwards, Roberto Facchin, Grace Flynn, Raphe Gilliam, Meghan Hoey, Gerry Kenneth, Maggie Likcani, Marlena Lopez-Hilderley, Adam Shteinhauz, Aaron Shuf, Tala Siman, Daniela Tamasi and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

“Getting to be one of the first companies to produce this title is such a thrill for all involved and we cannot wait to share this lavish musical with our audiences. The show is filled with mystery, discovery, love, and loss - the elements of a perfect show for the holiday season. The musical gives everybody who grew up with the movie what they need now— finding yourself, romance, and taking your place in the world. It's truly the perfect show for the entire family.”  says the WPPAC team. 

ANASTASIA is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Josh Assor. The production features the original Broadway costumes designed by Linda Cho, Set Design by Christopher and Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Video Design by Brad Petterson and Stage Managed by Brian Lynn.  Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at Click Here or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

Photo credit: Adam Honore 

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Anastasia at White Plains Performing Arts Center


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Hoff-Barthelson To Host College Advisory Event: A GATEWAY TO YOUR MUSICAL FUTURE Photo
Hoff-Barthelson To Host College Advisory Event: A GATEWAY TO YOUR MUSICAL FUTURE

Join Hoff-Barthelson Music School for their Annual College Advisory event. Get valuable information and guidance on pursuing a music education at the college level.

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards; SEUSSICAL, POPCORN FALLS, Westc Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards; SEUSSICAL, POPCORN FALLS, Westchester Sandbox Theater & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Aquinas Hall Photo
Review: THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Aquinas Hall

What did our critic think of THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Acquainas Hall?

4
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7 Photo
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7

Don't miss the cast announcement for ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center. This dazzling musical runs from December 15 to January 7, marking the show's first professional regional production.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts CenterPhotos: Get a First Look at ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center
Hoff-Barthelson To Host College Advisory Event: A GATEWAY TO YOUR MUSICAL FUTUREHoff-Barthelson To Host College Advisory Event: A GATEWAY TO YOUR MUSICAL FUTURE
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents ANASTASIA, December 15 - January 7
Hoff-Barthelson Music School And White Plains Youth Bureau Join Forces To Bring Free Music Classes To Local YouthHoff-Barthelson Music School And White Plains Youth Bureau Join Forces To Bring Free Music Classes To Local Youth

Videos

Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
Rachel Bay Jones in Rockland / Westchester Rachel Bay Jones
Emelin Theatre (2/03-2/03)Tracker
Evenings of Dance in Westchester in Rockland / Westchester Evenings of Dance in Westchester
ArtsWestchester gallery (1/26-1/28)
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour in Rockland / Westchester Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top in Rockland / Westchester Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
Anastasia in Rockland / Westchester Anastasia
White Plains Performing Arts Center (12/15-1/07)
Nutcracker Dream in Rockland / Westchester Nutcracker Dream
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/29)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Rockland / Westchester Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (1/28-1/28)
What Terminal is Frontier at MIA in Rockland / Westchester What Terminal is Frontier at MIA
junemartin (12/11-11/09)
Hootie & The Blowfish in Rockland / Westchester Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
Jason Mraz & The SuperBand in Rockland / Westchester Jason Mraz & The SuperBand
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/12-7/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You