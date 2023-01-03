Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts Center

Hear chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You".

Jan. 03, 2023  

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is presenting the Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.

Get a first look at photos below!

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Including chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Leading the cast are Matthew Amira as Nick Massi, Ben Bogen as Frankie Valli, Michael Notardonato as Bob Gaudio and Alec Michael Ryan as Tommy DeVito. Rounding out the company are Jack Baylis, Madeline Canfield, Aiden Cole, John Hannigan, Hannah Jane, David LaMarr, Bear Manescalchi, Peter McClung, Gianni Palmari, Abigail Sparrow, and Rhys Williams.

JERSEY BOYS is Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Laura Krouch. Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Music by Bob Gaudio, Lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys

The Cast of Jersey Boys




I am a person who takes planning for the future very seriously, usually fabricating a plan A, B, and sometimes even a C before I feel confident enough to make any serious decisions. However, if there’s anything I learned about making future plans is how often they change.
These past few weeks have been very hectic with little room for breaks. After a long string of chaos, I remained motivated telling myself that a break would come shortly. You can imagine my horror when I looked at my calendar and saw that finals week was set to start and due to some impeccable timing, so was my burnout.
On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

January 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
The Board of Directors of SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced the appointment of Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director of the treasured Hudson Valley-based arts organization.
