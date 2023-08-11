Penguin Rep Adds Performance Of GENE & GILDA, August 18

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in a hilarious and heartfelt new play from Penguin playwright-in-residence Gitter.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, announced an additional performance of Gene & Gilda by Cary Gitter, directed by Mr. Brancato, on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. in Stony Point, New York.

 

“As the run of Gene & Gilda is virtually sold out,” says Mr. Brancato, “we've added a show to accommodate the unprecedented demand.”

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in a hilarious and heartfelt new play from Penguin playwright-in-residence Gitter, author of The Sabbath Girl and The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews, which were previously presented at Penguin.

The cast under Mr. Brancato's direction includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene.

The production is designed by Christopher Fleming (set), Gregory Gale (costumes), Jamie Roderick (lights), Joel Abbott (sound), Shane Riordan (video), and Buffy Cardoza (props). Michael Palmer is production stage manager.

Performances are scheduled at Penguin's home facility, a repurposed 1880 barn in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York. The theatre is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible, features assistive hearing devices, and has plenty of free parking.

The remaining performances of Gene & Gilda, which must close Sunday, August 27, are: Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 17, August 24), Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 11, August 18), Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 18, August 25), Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (August 12, August 19, August 26), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 13, August 20, August 27).

Individual tickets for mainstage productions are priced at $46. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under). 

 

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at Click Here or call 845-786-2873.




