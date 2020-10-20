Lafayette Theater Renovations Will Still Go Ahead With Plans to Reopen in 2022

The 1924 single-screen theatre will be turned into a state-of-the-art, ADA-compliant small capacity venue.

Renovations on the Lafayette Theater have slowed, but not stopped, due to the health crisis, Rockland County Business Journal reports.

The theater's owner Ari Benmosche has been working to turn the 1924 single-screen theatre into a state-of-the-art, ADA-compliant small capacity venue that can host live music, film, comedy, theatre, dance, and more.

Benmosche plans to move forward with the plans to renovate the space, but will not reopen for movies alone, even when Rockland will allow it.

"For the past seven years, I've been almost breaking even or losing money," said Benmosche. "A single-screen movie business is not going to survive."

Benmosche's plan is to expand the theatre into an additional 3,000 square feet of first and second floor retail, which will also include a full-service café and bar area. T

Two small storage rooms will be turned into upgraded ADA compliant restrooms, and a new accessible ramp will be placed behind the men's room.

Improvements will include a new sound and lighting system, a restored stage area, new seating, and a mechanical roll up screen for films.

If all goes well and he obtains the approvals he needs, Benmosche said he is prepared to begin construction next year. The new space is projected to open in 2022.

