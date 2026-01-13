John Lloyd Young to Perform at White Plains Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The White Plains Performing Arts Center will present Tony and Grammy Award winning John Lloyd Young live in concert on Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 PM.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young burst onto the scene as the charismatic original star of Jersey Boys on Broadway and on screen in the Warner Bros. movie, directed by Clint Eastwood. His unique musical point of view has made him a hit with audiences across the globe. Young's thrilling interpretations of classic favorites and unexpected, genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop to R&B, from jazz to Broadway and beyond.

The show features such classics as “Sherry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” and “Unchained Melody” as well as iconic songs originally introduced by the likes of The Platters, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Smokey Robinson, and Roy Orbison. This evening is not to be missed!

More about John Lloyd Young:

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, JERSEY BOYS. For his performance as Valli, Mr. Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning JERSEY BOYS Original Cast Recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros. film adaptation of JERSEY BOYS.

Young's interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. His five-star-rated solo album of R&B standards is MY TURN… (2014).

Mr. Young is a former presidentially appointed Member of Barack Obama's President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.