Jesse Malin Brings Original Roots-Rock to Club Helsinki Hudson During WinterWalk

Jesse Malin and Band bring their rootsy original rock to Club Helsinki Hudson on Saturday, December 7, at 9pm, capping the city's WinterWalk celebration. While Malin is a masterful songwriter in his own right, he has covered songs by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, the Clash, Neil Young, and the Replacements, which gives as good an idea as any of where to place him in the musical firmament.



Jesse Malin's career began as a young teenager in Queens, N.Y., as the frontman for the seminal New York City hardcore band Heart Attack. He was lead singer for glam-punk band D Generation in the 1990s. Malin reinvented himself as a rootsy indie-rock singer-songwriter in the vein of Ryan Adams, Steve Earle, and Lucinda Williams in the early oughts.

Over the course of his career, Malin has collaborated with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Ryan Adams, Bad Brains, Ric Ocasek, and numerous other musicians.

Jesse Malin - whom the London Times says "writes vivid songs with killer tunes and sings them with scary conviction" - and Lucinda Williams - the southern troubadour once named "America's best songwriter" by Time magazine - first met in the early 2000s at a jazz club in NYC's West Village. In a joint 2017 Rolling Stone interview, the two discussed their "shared love of miscreants, misfits, the misunderstood and the mysteries of everyday lives binds them across the Mason-Dixon line."

"From the early frontier days of hardcore in New York to all the punk rock and singer/songwriter touring," says Malin, "it's all been about survival and reinvention. I wanted to make an open-sounding record with the space to tell these stories. I like to write about characters and people I meet along the way. The dreamers, schemers, hustlers, romantics, lovers, leavers and believers." Many of the dreamers, schemers and so on from Jesse's own life contribute to "Sunset Kids," his most recent album, produced by Lucinda Williams.

"Lucinda has a great eye for finding the beauty in broken things and a knack for always picking the right take. Once she started dancing in the control room, we knew we had it," says Malin.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You