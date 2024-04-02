Iconic Rock Musical HAIR To Take The Stage For One Weekend Only In Harrison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a year where political and social tensions still mirror some of the turmoil of the 1960s, the Harrison Players have announced the production of the groundbreaking rock musical, 'HAIR'.

This seminal work, celebrated for its reflection of youth counterculture and the sexual revolution, remains as relevant today as it was over five decades ago. Performances will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Building in Harrison, NY on April 12, 13, and 14, showcasing a vibrant and diverse cast of 15 talented individuals from across Westchester County.

HAIR captures the spirit and concerns of a generation that demanded change. "The essence of HAIR, with its celebration of life, freedom, and equality, confronts issues that are surprisingly parallel to today's struggles," explained Anthony J. Valbiro, Director of HAIR. "In an election year, its messages are a reminder that the voices calling for change in the 60s are more relevant and needed today than ever. This production is not just a trip back in time; it's a mirror to our present and a call to action for our future."

The cast of HAIR in Harrison features a range of backgrounds, professions and ages that enrich the production. "Our cast is a small but mighty force for change," Anthony added. "Each member brings their unique perspective, creating a tapestry of voices that is powerful, poignant, and profoundly moving. This diversity is the heart of HAIR, and it's what makes this production so relevant and necessary today." Cast members include Mia Bodt, Michael Bouteneff, Robin Campbell, Toni Campbell, Kris Gaffney, Bill Halliburton, Tony Hamilton, Josh Judin, Richie Lauria, Taylor Quinn, Jacob Ruiz, Jasmin Salas, Judy Savino, Alison Segal, and Carlie Zucker.

Set in the Vietnam War era, HAIR follows a group of politically active, long-haired hippies living a bohemian life in New York City. Its genre-defining rock score, including memorable songs such as "Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In", explores themes of identity, community, and global responsibility, and influenced many musicals that followed such as Pippen, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the current world of musical theater we know today, explained Musical Director, Chloe Sasson.

Don't miss this compelling production that bridges generations and ignites conversations. Tickets for HAIR are available now at www.harrisonplayers.org.

ABOUT THE HARRISON PLAYERS

Founded in 1963, The Harrison Players, Inc. is a non-profit community theater organization based in Harrison, NY, with a storied history of theater and musical theater production featuring shows, venues and talented casts in the New York City metropolitan area.