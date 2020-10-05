Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to Present Virtual Gala Featuring Kayla Coleman, Emily Walton and More

This Green Plot: A Virtual Picnic Benefit, will stream online on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 5:30pm EDT.

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival announced today that their gala, This Green Plot: A Virtual Picnic Benefit, will stream online on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 5:30pm EDT. The gala will be streamed from the site of HVSF's recently announced future home in Philipstown, NY, and will include the announcement of the upcoming 2021 season.

The stream is free to access by registering at https://hvshakespeare.org/support/picnic-benefit/. Anyone who registers and tunes in will be entered into a raffle to win 2 front-row center seats to the show of their choice for the 2021 season.

The gala will feature special guests and musical performances from HVSF favorites including Kayla Coleman (Into the Woods), Liam Forde (Into the Woods), Mingo Long (The Music Man at Goodspeed), Kurt Rhoads (Cymbeline), Leenya Rideout (Into the Woods), Britney Simpson (Into the Woods), Emily Walton (Come From Away on Broadway), and Nance Williamson (Pride and Prejudice). The musical performances will be directed by Jenn Thompson (Into the Woods).

Event Guests who live in the NYC/Hudson Valley region have the opportunity to order a specially prepared picnic basket from The Valley Restaurant, safely delivered to their door to join in the celebratory virtual picnic. Picnic baskets can be reserved at https://hvsf.betterworld.org/events/this-green-plot.

HVSF is also hosting an online auction, running now through October 12. Items include a one-week stay at an apartment in Florence, a personal jingle written by Stephin Merrit of The Magnetic Fields, a Zoom reading of any play of your choosing featuring HVSF actors, a walk-on role in a 2021 summer production, and much more. Bids can be placed at https://hvsf.betterworld.org/auctions/hvsf-fall-bidding.

