Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host PATHWAYS TO BEGINNING MUSIC LESSONS Discussion on Zoom

Discussion topics include: How do you know when your child is developmentally ready to begin private instruction? How do you identify the best teacher? and more.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Parents of children ages 3-6 are invited to join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean Kathy Jones on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an informative online discussion via Zoom about starting their child in private music lessons.

Discussion topics include: How do you know when your child is developmentally ready to begin private instruction? How do you identify the best teacher? How do you select the right instrument? What's next in your child's musical journey?

To receive the Zoom link RSVP at www.hbms.org, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

Christopher Kenniff serves as the Dean at Hoff-Barthelson Music School overseeing faculty and programs; he is also a member of the School's faculty teaching classical guitar. He works with the School's Associate Dean and Registration Team to place students in lessons, classes, and ensembles; and with families and faculty to monitor student progress.

Kathryn Jones has been a part of Hoff-Barthelson for 24 years; currently serving as Associate Dean as well as on the piano and musicianship faculty. She has over twenty years' experience in early childhood music education. She oversees the performance program with the Dean and assists in student placements.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

