First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design in a Musical
Best Set Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
Jack Hopkins - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 16%
Sam Rodd - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 10%
Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 7%
Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse 17%
Keith Young - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 13%
Andrew Greenway - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 11%
Leana Rutt - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 11%
Rachel Schmaier - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 8%
Bridget Fenton Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%
Meghan Lane - DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 13%
Chris Jamison - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 12%
Alison Costello - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 10%
Jason Summers - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 18%
Erin Pryor - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
Tom Coppola - BABY - Armonk Players 15%
Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 36%
Keith Nielsen - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre 18%
Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 14%
Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 46%
Suzanne Potoma - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 29%
Patricia E. Doherty - ART - Penguin Rep 25%
Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 20%
Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
Larry Gabbard - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 16%
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 29%
Kathy Gnazzo - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 18%
Pia Haas - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 17%
CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 15%
MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 14%
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 12%
THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 18%
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 17%
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 17%
Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree 17%
Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%
Cyrus Newitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 41%
Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 32%
Zachary Chambers - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 27%
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 18%
MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 11%
Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
Polina Senderovna - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
Tony Bellomy - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 16%
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 24%
A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 16%
THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 14%
Jose Velez - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
David Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 36%
Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 26%
David Morabito - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 19%
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 34%
Bryan McPartlan - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 28%
Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 28%
Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 57%
Dan Scherer - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 43%
