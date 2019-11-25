BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Actor in a Musical
Jack Hopkins - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 16%
 Sam Rodd - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 10%
 Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 7%

Best Actor in a Play
Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse 17%
 Keith Young - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 13%
 Andrew Greenway - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Best Actress in a Musical
Leana Rutt - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 11%
 Rachel Schmaier - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 8%
 Bridget Fenton Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Best Actress in a Play
Meghan Lane - DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 13%
 Chris Jamison - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 12%
 Alison Costello - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Best Choreographer
Jason Summers - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 18%
 Erin Pryor - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
 Tom Coppola - BABY - Armonk Players 15%

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 36%
 Keith Nielsen - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre 18%
 Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 14%

Best Costume Design in a Play
Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 46%
 Suzanne Potoma - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 29%
 Patricia E. Doherty - ART - Penguin Rep 25%

Best Director of a Musical
Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 20%
 Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
 Larry Gabbard - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Director of a Play
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 29%
 Kathy Gnazzo - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 18%
 Pia Haas - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 17%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 15%
 MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 14%
 BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 18%
 AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 17%
 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 17%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
 Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree 17%
 Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

Best Lighting Design in a Play
Cyrus Newitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 41%
 Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 32%
 Zachary Chambers - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 27%

Best Musical
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
 CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 18%
 MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 11%

Best Musical Direction
Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
 Polina Senderovna - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
 Tony Bellomy - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Play
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 24%
 A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 16%
 THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 14%

Best Set Design in a Musical
Jose Velez - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
 Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 18%
 David Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

Best Set Design in a Play
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 36%
 Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 26%
 David Morabito - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 19%

Best Sound Design in a Musical
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 34%
 Bryan McPartlan - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 28%
 Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 28%

Best Sound Design in a Play
Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 57%
 Dan Scherer - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 43%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music