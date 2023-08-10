Electronic Dance Music Experience MIDNIGHT MASS: THE MASQUERAVE Comes to Universal Preservation Hall for Halloween 2023

This Halloween, UPH invites you to go on a musical journey in one of Saratoga’s most beautiful venues, featuring Australian DJs JayTech and Naz with local DJ Sinclair.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Universal Preservation Hall is bringing a show to the Great Hall like they’ve never had before. They are treading uncharted territory to create a euphoric escape right in the middle of downtown Saratoga Springs. All of Us Events, in association with Universal Preservation Hall, presents “Midnight Mass: The Masquerave” 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.





