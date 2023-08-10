Electronic Dance Music Experience MIDNIGHT MASS: THE MASQUERAVE Comes to Universal Preservation Hall for Halloween 2023

This Halloween, UPH invites you to go on a musical journey in one of Saratoga’s most beautiful venues, featuring Australian DJs JayTech and Naz with local DJ Sinclair.
POPULAR
Universal Preservation Hall is bringing a show to the Great Hall like they’ve never had before. They are treading uncharted territory to create a euphoric escape right in the middle of downtown Saratoga Springs. All of Us Events, in association with Universal Preservation Hall, presents “Midnight Mass: The Masquerave” 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
This Halloween, UPH invites you to go on a musical journey in one of Saratoga’s most beautiful venues, featuring Australian DJs JayTech and Naz with local DJ Sinclair opening.
Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.
Videos
|Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
|Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Harrison Players, Inc. (10/20-10/22)
|Anastasia
White Plains Performing Arts Center (12/15-1/07)
|Glass Ceiling Breakers Best of the Fest 2023
Bedford Playhouse (9/14-9/14)
|Catbird Music Festival featuring The Lumineers, Tyler Childers & more!
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/19-8/20)
|In the Heights
White Plains Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/22)
|Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (9/01-9/01)
|Gene & Gilda
Penguin Rep Theatre (8/04-8/27)
|The Andrew Lloyd Webber Songbook
Saint James Place (8/27-8/27)
|Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/24-8/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You