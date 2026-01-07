East End Special Players Appoints Adam Baranello As New Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The East End Special Players (EESP), a nonprofit theater and creative arts organization serving adults with diverse abilities, has named Adam Baranello as the new Artistic Director of its Players program. The appointment marks a new chapter in the organization’s more than 35-year history and will take effect January 10, 2026.

Baranello is a multimedia artist and dancer whose work centers on storytelling, self-expression, music, and movement. He is already well known within the EESP community, having worked closely with ensemble members and most recently choreographing movement and dance for the Players’ production All Ghosts On Deck.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Adam as Artistic Director of the Players,” said Board Chair Chris Siefert. “Adam brings deep artistic sensitivity, a collaborative spirit, and a genuine understanding of this ensemble. He sees and honors the voices of the Players, and we are excited to watch the program continue to grow under his leadership.”

Joining Baranello on the artistic team is Gail Baranello, a teaching artist, choreographer, and performer whose work emphasizes the arts as a vehicle for authentic self-expression rather than conformity to traditional performance expectations.

“Having Gail join the team is incredibly meaningful for us,” Siefert said. “Her philosophy aligns beautifully with the mission of the East End Special Players: meeting people where they are and empowering them to express themselves fully and freely.”

The organization also recognized the legacy of longtime Artistic Director Jacqui Leader, who is retiring from her role leading the Players after more than 35 years. Leader will continue to direct the Explorers Program, providing continuity while supporting the transition between leadership teams.

“Jacqui’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of this organization,” Siefert said. “We are so grateful that she will continue to be with us, guiding the creative direction of the Explorers Program and supporting the transition ahead.”

Samantha Kinney will continue in her role as General Manager, overseeing operations and logistics for the organization.

“We are equally grateful to have Samantha keeping all the moving pieces aligned,” Siefert added. “Her organizational leadership allows our artists and participants to focus on creativity, connection, and joy.”

With the new artistic team in place, the East End Special Players’ Board of Directors reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and empowering creative environment for all participants.

“This moment represents both continuity and renewal,” Siefert said. “We are deeply proud of where the East End Special Players has been, and incredibly excited about where we are headed.”