Conch Shell Productions to Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month With AFTERSHOCKS: A TETRALOGY OF OUR TIMES

Conch Shell Productions will celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with the company's first in person screening of "Aftershocks: A Tetralogy of Our Times" at Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning on June 10th, 2022 at 7pm.

Aftershocks - A Tetralogy of Our Times weaves together short narratives, animation and montage art that explores love, humanity, and connecting while socially distant from the unique perspectives of Caribbean American communities in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

At first conceived as a five short plays, COVID19 restrictions inspired our producer to embrace smartphone technology, animation, and montage video techniques and other virtual mediums to reimagine the project as a tapestry of COVID19 moments.

AFTERSHOCKS is written by Haitian-American actress/playwright/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, and Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright/director/ poet/producer Juan Ramirez, Jr. Directed by African American Pat Golden and Jamaican American Teisha Duncan; editing/animation by Jamaican American Andre Sutherland; score composed by Jamaican musician MiJANNE; photography by Haitian American artist Marissa Joyce Stamps; illustration by Elijah Leonard.

Festival screenings include: Harlem Int'l Film Fest Official Selection; Women of African Descent Film Fest Official Selection; Int'l Black and Diversity Film Fest Official Selection/Award Nominee; Int'l Cosmopolitan Film Fest of Tokyo Semi-Finalist

Following the film screening, an artist will facilitate a fun, interactive story sharing/writing workshop led by Jasmeene Francois and Michelladonna.

FILM SYNOPSIS

Prologue: WHAT WOULD YOU SAY ABOUT TODAY?

Written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Video montage co-devised by Magaly Colimon-Christopher and Marissa Joyce Stamps

Voice artists: Logan Elizabeth Nikkole Jones and T.D. Jones

It's April 2020 - Haitian-American mother Joselyn and her 10 year old daughter Nina are sheltering in place in the safety and their home, and pondering how they will retell the story of their experience.

I MARRIED A BLACK REPUBLICAN

A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Pat Golden

Performers: Johanne Borge Kesten, Simone St. John, Sean St. John

It's November 3rd, 2020: As the nation waits to find out who will be the next president of the United States, Grace, a staunch Bajan American Democrat seeks her brother's guidance as she struggles with the realization that her new groom is secretly a Republican. Will their marriage survive?

GOOD FOR YOU

A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Teisha Duncan

Performers: Demetrius Blocker, Carlene Taylor

It's March 1st, 2021, and long lasting friendship is challenged by the to-be-or-not-to-be-vaccinated dilemma. When Tony realizes he is in love with his anti-vaxxer best friend Carmen, is there any limit to the length he will go to in order to keep her safe from the coronavirus?

SHEEP

A comedy written By Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Directed by Pat Golden

Performers: Daniel Echevarria, Jason Armani Martinez

Puerto Rican American Rico checks-in on his boy, Paco, who's sleeping on the couch because he refuses to get the vaccine. Rico gives Paco all of the conspiracy reasons why he should get the shot until Paco realizes the true meaning of choice.

CLOUD WATCHING

A drama written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Teisha Duncan

Performer: Nyanda Cammock

When a Jamaican-American woman suffering from COVID19 self-quarantines at home alone, she struggles to find the words to leave an uplifting video message for her

ABOUT CONCH SHELL PRODUCTIONS

Conch Shell Productions' mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays.