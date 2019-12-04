Cast of NEWSIES Announced For Run at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announce the cast for its upcoming Mainstage production of Disney's NEWSIES, playing December 20 - January 12.

Leading the cast is Alex Prakken, reprising his role from the shows National Tour as Jack Kelly with Kristen Seggio as Katherine and Mark Bradley Miller as Mr. Pulitzer.

Completing the cast are Casey Bagnall, Noah Barnes, Dean Cestari (Davey), Nathan Cockroft, Sammy Dell, Elijah Dillehay, Zach Eisenberg, Sean Casey Flanagan, Timothy Matthew Flores, Alec Gallazzi, Christopher McHugh, Matthew Oster (Crutchie), Marcus Parfitt, Caleb Reese Paul, Talen Piner, Jack Saleeby, Steven Schroko, Alex Skarmeas, James Conrad Smith, Ellisha Marie (Medda), Austin Turner and Jamie Zeidman.

"Disney's Newsies has never been more potent than it is today as a new generation of young activists has emerged in our world. Many teens are deeply concerned with social, economic, political and environmental issues. They are looking around at the world they are inheriting yet thinking of the one they'll create. Like the newsboys, these David's are fully prepared to take on the Goliath's so change can come once and for all. Newsies awakens the hero in all of us. And there's no better time to be inspired than the holiday season!" says Director Frank Portanova

NEWSIES is based on the 1992 movie and inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike and is a joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. Winner of 2 Tony Awards, the show features a funny, poignant book by Harvey Fierstein and stunning music by Alan Menken & Jack Feldman, NEWSIES is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!

NEWSIES is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Josh Assor. Scenic Design by Ryan Howell, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Jessie Jardon. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

NEWSIES will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, December 20 7pm; Saturday, December 21 7pm; Sunday, December 22 2pm; Friday, December 27 2pm; Saturday, December 28 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, December 29 2pm; Friday, January 3 7pm; Saturday, January 4 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, January 5 2pm; Wednesday, January 8 11am; Thursday, January 9 11am; Friday, January 10 11am; Saturday, January 11 7pm; Sunday, January 12 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

NEWSIES is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. These productions are created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large LIVE orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes.





