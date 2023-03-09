Blackfriars ConservatoRy Reintroduces Acting And Dance Classes This Spring

This April, Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will reopen its "Conservatory" as part of a plan to expand programming for the theater and provide access for an underserved market of performers. Classes will include Musical Theatre Dance-an introduction to musical theatre styles-led by Blackfriars board member, Mandi Lynn Griffith; and Fundamentals Skills of Acting-a course meant to tune and strengthen acting skills for beginners and experienced performers alike-led by long-time performer and educator, David Munnell.

The goal of the revamped BT Conservatory is to provide high-quality, affordable, and accessible educational opportunities for performers aged fourteen through adult. Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka, is particularly passionate about keeping this programming low-cost, yet high-quality: "With costs for everything from gas to housing still at a peak, it's important to us that there be access to artistic and educational programming for anyone who wants to get involved in the arts. Our teaching artists are passionate about what they do and have worked all over the country to gain a wealth of experience to share-we don't think that should have to break the bank for prospective students."

Indeed, the Conservatory instructors are eager to share their love for theatre arts through these classes. "As a teacher, few things are more rewarding than sharing with my students how acting celebrates all the joys and sorrows of the human condition," says Munnell. "One of the great joys of acting is immersing oneself in the thoughts and feelings of another person. Beyond the pure fun inherent in acting, inhabiting a role develops heightened empathy and respect for different viewpoints, perspectives and cultures."

Rochesterians can expect expanded offerings in future semesters, including courses on improv, musical theatre performance, and advanced scene study. "For now, we're just thrilled to have the Conservatory back on its feet," says Tyszka. "It's one more way that we can share our art with the community."

The Conservatory's spring semester dance and acting classes will take place on Saturday mornings April 15th through May 27th (no class on May 20th). Interested students can learn more by visiting our website at Blackfriars.org or calling the box office at 585.454.1260.

Mandi Lynn Griffith is a Rochester native with a BFA in Dance. After earning her degree, she worked in NYC at The Ensemble Studio Theatre where she interned, studied, and performed improvisational theatre. Previous owner and director of the New York Academy of Dance, here in Rochester, she has more recently been involved in the local theatre community as a choreographer, performer, and director for a wide range of organizations. She also serves as an adjunct dance instructor for the Nazareth College Theatre Department and teaching artist for Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

David Munnell has been a professional actor, director and acting teacher for over 40 years having directed and acted in off-Broadway, Regional and Summer Stock theatre. He has taught acting at several exceptional BFA conservatory programs, including SUNY Fredonia, SUNY Geneseo, NYU's CAP21 undergraduate acting studio, and the University of Minneapolis/Guthrie Theatre BFA Program in Acting. Locally, he has performed with Blackfriars Theatre and JCC CenterStage. David has also taught acting for teens, most recently through RIT's Camp Tiger summer program.

CLASSES FOR AGES 14 TO ADULT

REGISTRATION: (585) 454-1260, blackfriars.org

WEBSITE: www.blackfriars.org

LOCATION: Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E Main Street Rochester, NY 14605

TUITION PRICES: $150.00-165.00 per six-week course

Registration available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for over 70 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Accessible seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit www.blackfriars.org.