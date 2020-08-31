BWW Blog: Farewell New York City - See You Soon!

New York City quickly became my happy place.

I have always loved New York City. Walking through the streets that never sleep, listening to the sounds that fill the atmosphere and breathing in that NYC air - none of it will ever get old.

New York City quickly became my happy place. I found myself hopping on the Metro-North train and heading down there quite often. Which is why you would think it would be easy for me to choose to go to college in the Big Apple. Well, for some reason it wasn't. I was absolutely terrified to leave everything I knew and was accustomed to. That's why I had to do it. If it scares you I say go for it, and that's what I did. The fear I felt let me know that this was going to be a big change, but a positive one. I'm sure glad I went for it. When schools shut down and we all had to quarantine, due to COVID-19, I was so sad to leave. Of course, I understood the serious circumstances but, selfishly, I didn't want to say goodbye to all of the positive experiences I've had thus far. When I tell you that packing my bags and transferring to Marymount Manhattan College was the best thing I could have ever done for myself, believe me. If you read my previous blog post about how I ended up at MMC, you understand why. I grew so much, not only as an actor but also as a person. I will forever be appreciative of my first semester at Marymount Manhattan College.

Making the decision to stay home for the fall semester was very hard for me. I had become so comfortable in NYC and learned so much about acting during my short period of time at MMC. Yes, I was only there for two months in person, because of the pandemic, but I truly felt so at peace there. Almost like I found where I belonged.

When my college announced that our classes would be remote for the semester, including my performance based classes, I wasn't sure what I was going to do. Honestly, before I transferred, I was at a low point in my life. This was due to the poor treatment I received at the previous institution I attended for one semester. However, once I got to MMC, I feel that I began to thrive. The environment was so refreshing for me and I knew that I was finally in the right place to further my training. I've always been very goal driven but I really believe that my work ethic has drastically improved. In my opinion, being in New York City makes you want to work even harder. I knew exactly what I wanted when I arrived, and felt that I was headed on the right path to making all of my dreams a reality. I know that I still can, even though the circumstances are different now. Although I won't be in NYC for the fall semester, I still plan to work even harder remotely, just from the comfort of my childhood home. Everything I have accomplished as a student at Marymount Manhattan College, and living in NYC, has shown me that I do have what it takes to achieve all of my goals. With that being said, I plan to continue working part-time, as well as being a full-time B.F.A. acting major. I'm excited to take on this upcoming virtual semester.

Farewell to my in-person classes, you will be missed.

Farewell New York City, I'm sending you my well wishes.

Hello to this next chapter in my story.

I can't wait to see what happens next!

