Arc Stages Presents An Evening With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Concert Next Week

The one night only concert will be held on Friday, October 28th at 8pm.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents An Evening with Hedwig and the Angry Inch as part of our 10th Anniversary Series to Benefit Arc Stages.

One night only! Fresh off her world tour, Hedwig returns to Arc Stages, to perform some old hits and epic covers.

An Evening with Hedwig and the Angry Inch will star Will Taylor and feature Lauren Singerman, Adam Spiegel, James Preston, Nick Ujhazy, & Timothy Kuhl.

The one night only concert will be held on Friday, October 28th at 8pm. The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.
Tickets are $100 for adults and $75 for students and seniors. (100% of ticket price is tax-deductible) To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

All proceeds will benefit Arc Stages.



