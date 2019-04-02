American Idol Finalist LaToya London to Star in THE BODYGUARD

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is proud to announce the cast for the Regional Premiere of THE BODYGUARD, playing April 26 - May 12, 2019.

Based on the 1992 Oscar-nominated film that starred Whitney Houston, THE BODYGUARD is a breathtakingly romantic thriller. When former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker, each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. THE BODYGUARD features a host of Whitney Houston's chart-topping greatest hits including: "I Have Nothing", "One Moment in Time", "Run to You", "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and one of the best-selling songs of all time, "I Will Always Love You".

Leading the cast is American Idol Season 3 Finalist LaToya London as Rachel, with Sean Hayden as Frank. The show also stars Cecilia Snow (Nicki), Larry Johnson (Bill), Andrew Foote (Sy), Christopher Spurrier (Tony), Tyler Whiteman (Stalker). Completing the cast are Reggie Bromell, Coleman Cummings, Lyric Danae, Meghan Deeley, Talia Dooz, Cameron Edris, Deánna Giulietti, Carolina Jarufe, Sarah Kleist, Hayley Lampart, Tara Lewellen, Steven Liberto, Madeline Mancebo, Toby Miller, Jennifer Oehlwein, Drew Reese, Kelley Reid, Justin Tepper, Cameron Turner, Leron Wellington and Hannah Fay Zieser.

The front-runner to win the third season of American Idol, LaToya London was dubbed one of the "Three Divas" that season (with Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia Barrino) before she was shockingly eliminated from the competition, finishing fourth. After American Idol, Ms. London joined the first national tour of The Color Purple as Nettie, receiving rave reviews all across the country. She then went on to star in Tyler Perry's Medea on the Run, and most recently Redemption of a Dogg with Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton. Ms. London has always been a fan of Whitney Houston. In fact her first real gig (at 7) was singing 'The Greatest Love of All' at her mother's wedding reception.

"We are so excited to be producing the Regional Premiere of this show and to have LaToya [London] join us for The Bodyguard. [London] has a personal connection to the show and her own journey as a performer mirrors the character of Rachel Marron closely, which adds to the complexity she brings to the role," says Stephen Ferri, Executive Producer of WPPAC. "Whitney Houston's music is iconic, and [London's] soaring vocals compliment it well. When you add the rest of this phenomenal cast to this beloved story and music, I think people are going to be blown away."

THE BODYGUARD is Directed by Frank Portanova with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Daniel Gold. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Costume Design by Antonio Consuegra, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Jessie Jardon. Based on the Warner Bros. film, Screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, Book by Alexander Dinelaris. Music features the classic Whitney Houston songs showcased in the film.

THE BODYGUARD will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, April 26 8pm; Saturday, April 27 8pm; Sunday, April 28 2pm; Thursday, May 2 2pm; Friday, May 3 8pm; Saturday, May 4 8pm; Sunday, May 5 2pm; Wednesday, May 8 2pm; Friday, May 10 8pm; Saturday, May 11 8pm; Sunday, May 12 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

THE BODYGUARD is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. These productions are created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large LIVE orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes.





