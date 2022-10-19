Albany Area Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan in Concert and A Workshop

World-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday October 20th. This concert will be livestreamed and for this broadcast, the sound will be mixed by 7-time GRAMMY winner Joel Moss. As well, on Monday October 31st he returns to the area to teach a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists - which will be hosted at Heartspace Yoga & Healing Arts in Albany.



Bensusan has, throughout his career and a string of recordings, confirmed his place as an acoustic visionary who combines sensibility with shadings of ethereal jazz, latin, celtic, pop, world music and classical melodies; free and fusion styles. Born in 1957 in French Algeria, Bensusan released his debut album Près de Paris in 1975 at the age of 17. It won Le Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland (1976). More albums and extensive touring followed, as well as a recording contract with Columbia in the US. This artist has earned his stripes: more recently being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine.

His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album. Over the course of his career, he has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and rock guitar icon Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show.

CONCERT in SARATOGA SPRINGS (NY):

at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, PO Box 245, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Website: http://www.caffelena.org

Ticket price: $25

Order Tickets Online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204131®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fpierre-bensusan-tickets-389681246097?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Contact: sales@caffelena.org - tel : 518-583-0022

LIVE-STREAMED CONCERT (from Caffe Lena)

Ticket prices: $8 (includes 1 week of access afterward)

Order Tickets Online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204131®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fpierre-bensusan-tickets-389681246097?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Direct link to the live stream: https://caffelena.tv/programs/live-pierre-bensusan

Monday October 31st from 7pm to 10pm

GUITAR WORKSHOP in ALBANY (NY) for Intermediate to Advanced Guitarists

at Heartspace Yoga & Healing Arts, 747 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12208Website: https://heartspacealbany.com

Tickets: $90

Register Online at: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=589