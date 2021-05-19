Larchmont Arts on the Avenues Announces Closing Reception and Events

The Village of Larchmont has been on the forefront of creative ideas over the past year, and this Spring the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce partnered with local businesses and artists to develop the inaugural Larchmont Arts on the Avenues, generously sponsored by Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. The event opened on April 24th, and saw over 175 people enjoy guided tours and live performances.

Jane Murray, Brokerage Sales Manager at Julia B. Fee states "Being able to showcase our local artists throughout the shops and restaurants in our beautiful village is a natural extension of our community. Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty is thrilled to be part of encouraging this creativity and showcasing our incredible local talent."

The closing event will take place on Sunday, May 30th from 12pm-5pm. The Village will be alive with guided tours to showcase the variety of art - including paintings, photography, digital art, mixed media pieces, jewelry and woodworking. In addition there will be family art activities sponsored by Houlihan Lawrence and the Monopoli Family, glass painting workshops led by local artist Kirsten Larkin and a silent auction to support the Chamber of Commerce.

The event will culminate with a performance by Empty Canvas - a band led by Mike and Scott McMath, who will also be creating a special signature painting for Larchmont, with the help of the audience, to be auctioned off at the end of the evening. The day will be capped with a cocktail reception, with donated refreshments by Billy and Pete's, and the conclusion of the silent auction.

Carol S. Ward, Director of One River School, Larchmont is acting as curator for the event and feels "this style of event incorporates all the aspects that make Larchmont great - community, the arts and amazing businesses. We all wanted to think outside the box to support local artists in these difficult times."



Larchmont Arts on the Avenues Runs April 24th Through May 31st https://www.larchmontchamber10538.org/

RSVP to the Closing Events:

Empty Canvas Performance - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empty-canvas-performance-tickets-155699634799

Closing Cocktail Reception - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-on-the-avenues-closing-cocktail-reception-tickets-155700122257