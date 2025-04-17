Wilbury Theatre Group to Present Fundraiser NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wilbury Theatre Group will present NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS: A Fundraiser for Wilbury Theatre Group on Friday, May 16 at ISCO, celebrating the theater company's 15 years of performance in Providence. The event will honor Monica Shinn with the 9th annual Kerry Callery Award for Distinguished Service to the Arts. Tickets are available now.

NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS: a Fundraiser for Wilbury Theatre Group commences with an exclusive VIP reception at 6:00pm. The main event, which begins at 7:00pm, will feature Rocket Fine Street Food, cocktails & mocktails from ISCO, a silent auction and liquor pull, music by The Carson Daily, and performances from the Wilbury Group's 2024/25 Season.

All proceeds from the event support Wilbury Theatre Group in its mission to provide Providence's diverse community with affordable and accessible performing arts through its education and public outreach programs.

Monica Shinn

is a painter and designer, interested in how objects and people move through time and space. She also teaches, occasionally. Her paintings are represented by Sheryl Kopel of Providence, Rhode Island, and she works out of a studio in Pawtucket. Her work is included in a number of private collections and museums.

Before turning to art, Monica studied education and cognitive behavior. Her first theatre production credit was Uncommon Women and Others with Tenth Muse Productions in Kent, Ohio (1982). Most recently, she collaborated with the set designer for Fat Ham with Wilbury Theatre Group (2025).

In between, she worked in Cleveland with Oven Productions (1982) and trained as a sound engineer. She wrote plays and poems and attended Freehand School for the Arts in Provincetown (1986). In 1987, she moved to Oregon, became certified in welding, went to art school, and studied metals and design. She relocated to Rhode Island in 1994, where she began working with Trinity Repertory Company, School One, Providence Black Rep., Wilbury Theatre, and The Steel Yard. Her studios-both fabrication and scenic-have included Queen Street Metals, Fabrication Services, and Studio la Mano.

Monica has designed 16 sets for Wilbury Theatre Group, most recently The Father (2025), and remains forever grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such an outstanding, incredible, and fearless group of artists.

Comments