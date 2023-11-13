Wilbury Group to Continue 2023/24 Main Series With Remount Of INDECENT

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the return of the acclaimed and wildly successful production of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from November 30 - December 17, 2023. Broadway World called the Wilbury Group production, "Truly magical and undeniably unforgettable," and Edge Media says, "[Indecent] is a powerful indictment of oppression and censorship." Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative "All-Access" ticketing program, and are available at Click Here.

Indecent tells the true story behind Sholem Asch's God Of Vengeance - a Yiddish play that transferred to Broadway in 1922 and was shut down by the police, six weeks after opening at the Apollo Theater on 42nd Street, for offensive content. God of Vengeance, written by Asch when he was in his 20's, tells the story of a bourgeois brothel owner whose daughter falls in love with one of his prostitutes.

God of Vengeance, the evocative work of Jewish culture, was praised and criticized for taboo themes of censorship, immigration and anti-Semitism. Inspired by these true events and the controversy, and pulsing with music and theatricality, Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel's Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed "indecent."

"It's an honor to again be sharing the story of Indecent with our audiences," said Wilbury's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "The play is a modern masterpiece of the American theatre and it resonated so deeply with our community last spring, we couldn't be more proud to be bringing it back. Not only is this a testament to the power of theatre to persist in even the most trying times, it's an important reminder of the legacy of Jewish artists who believed fully in the enduring power of storytelling. We are grateful for the artists, supporters, and community members who have come together to make this production possible, and in their hands we are eager to foster these crucial conversations and continue the dialogue within and outside of the work itself."

The New York Times says of Indecent; "Paula Vogel's heartfelt ode and elegy to a landmark of modern drama [is] ...virtuous... informative and brimming with good faith...[Indecent] presents a thorough history of Asch's masterwork, from its inception in Warsaw in 1907 to the World War II era, when it was performed as an act of artistic affirmation in an attic in the Lodz ghetto of German-occupied Poland."

This production of INDECENT is made possible in part by the generous support of Elizabeth Armstrong, and a grant from the Florence Family Fund.

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, The Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company that engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more information visit thewilburygroup.org