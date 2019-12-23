Wilbury Group Kicks Off the New Year With PRUDENCIA HART

The Wilbury Theatre Group continues its 2019/20 Main Series season into the new year with the Rhode Island premiere of David Greig's global hit play, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.

Directed by resident artist Brien Lang (2018/19's Futurity) for The Wilbury Group, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart invites audiences to pull up a chair and whet their whistles for an evening of anarchic theatre, live music, and devilish fun.

"Prudencia Hart is among the most wild, whimsical, and flat-out most fun shows that I have ever read, and director Brien has been campaigning for a production of the show for years," says Artistic Director Josh Short."Every year we'd make a request for the performance rights and every year we'd be told to wait until The National Theatre of Scotland's seemingly never-ending worldwide tour was over. At last though, we were thrilled to receive the permission to give Prudencia the rollicking Wilbury treatment we've been waiting for. It's an incredibly exciting blend of cutting-edge theatrical techniques and deep-rooted storytelling, making it easily among the most unique shows we've ever produced here at The Wilbury Group. We couldn't be more excited to finally get the opportunity to share it with our audiences."



Set in a bar, the Wilbury Group production will be done in the company's Olneyville performance space from January 16-February 2, 2020 with site-specific performances to follow at local bars TROOP, Riffraff Bookstore/Bar, The Wild Colonial, and more to-be-announced.

Performance Schedule*

Thursday, January 16, 2020 7:30 PM

Friday, January 17, 2020 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 19, 2020 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:30 PM

Friday, January 24, 2020 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 26, 2020 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:00 PM at TROOP

Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:30 PM

Friday, January 31, 2020 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 2, 2020 2:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 6:00 PM at Riffraff Bookstore/Bar Sunday, February 9, 2020 at The Wild Colonial (time TBA)



*all performances at The Wilbury Group's performance space in Olneyville unless otherwise indicated

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart is presented January 16 - February 2 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets are $15-$38. For the complete performance schedule call visit The Wilbury Theatre Group online at thewilburygroup.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You