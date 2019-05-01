Wilbury Group Closes 2018/19 Main Series Season With FUN HOME

The Wilbury Theatre Group closes its record-breaking 2018/19 Main Series season with five-time Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home.

With a book by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is the refreshingly honest and wildly innovative musical based on Vermont author and cartoonist Alison Bechdel's acclaimed graphic memoir. Audiences will follow Bechdel at three different life stages as she grows and grapples with her uniquely dysfunctional family, her sexuality and her father's secrets.

Directed by Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short with music direction by Tom Chace and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky, the Wilbury Group production features Wilbury favorites Shannon Hartman, Daraja Hinds, and Jennifer Mischley alongside newcomers Jason Loete, Luis Minaya, Paige Barlow, Dillon Lightbody, Hayley Pezza, and Trinity Repertory Company member Rachael Warren as Alison.

FUN HOME is presented May 23 - June 16 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets are $15-$38. For the complete performance schedule call 401.400.7100 or visit The Wilbury Group at thewilburygroup.org/fun-home.

"Fun Home is well-recognized as one of the great theatrical accomplishments in the American canon," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "The work Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori have done to honor Alison's heartbreaking search for peace after her father's death has made it one of the most moving and affecting musicals of all time. It's an honor to be able to work on it and with this incredibly talented cast and creative team, we can't wait to share it with you."

Fun Home premiered off-Broadway in 2013 at The Public Theater, where it was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize and won the Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Obie Award, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. Its transfer to Broadway garnered five Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the cast recording was nominated for a Grammy Award.





