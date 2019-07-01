Trinity Rep Announces New Trustees

At the June 17 Annual Meeting, Trinity Repertory Company's Board of Trustees elected seven new trustees to three-year terms: Judhajit De, Sergio M. Gonzalez, Sean Holley, James Hurley, Lawrence J. La Sala, Sara Shea McConnell, and Julia Ann Slom. Reelected for another term were: Jonathan Duffy, Brian McGuirk, Kibbe Reilly, Kathryn Sabatini, and Arthur Solomon. In addition, Marc Perlman was elected to the emeritus board. Officers elected for the 2019-20 Season were Vice Chairs Barbara Schoenfeld and Arthur P. Solomon, Treasurer John Lombardo, and Secretary Jonathan Duffy. Chair Suzanne Magaziner continues in the final year of her three year term. A complete list of board members can be found at trinityrep.com/board.

Also at the Annual Meeting, Treasurer Lombardo presented an overview of the organization's finances as it completes its fiscal year, which ended on June 30. For the second consecutive year, Trinity Rep will end the year in the black, including non-cash depreciation expense, a significant accomplishment for the non-profit organization which faced significant financial struggles only a few years ago.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, CLASS OF 2022

Judhajit De serves as Director of Pharmacy Personalization at CVS Health. Sergio M. Gonzalez, who serves as Senior Vice President for Advancement at Brown University, was previously filling a vacancy on the board, and has now been elected to a full term. Sean Holley, Esq. serves as a sports, entertainment, and event management educator and entrepreneur. James Hurley serves as IGT's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Lawrence J. La Sala is Textron's Vice President and Deputy General Counsel - Litigation. Sara Shea McConnell serves on multiple boards in the state of Rhode Island, including St. Andrew's School and the Providence Board of Parks Commission. Julia Anne Slom leads Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group. Reelected trustees Jonathan Duffy, Brian McGuirk, Kibbe Reilly, Kathryn Sabatini, and Arthur Solomon complete the Class of 2022.

Kibbe Reilly, chair of the governance committee which is responsible for recruiting new trustees, says of the new board members: "It is a credit to the great work that Trinity Rep does that we were able to attract this group of new trustees. They provide a wide range of expertise and a great deal of enthusiasm to be of service. I can't wait to work alongside them."

Trinity Rep extends its thanks to Brian Daniels, Mark Gim, Sally Herreid , Peter Lewiss, Chris Marsella, Russell Morin, Don Wineberg, and Simon Wood for completing their terms and congratulates Marc Perlman on his election to the emeritus board.

JUDHAJIT (JD) DE

Judhajit has been working at CVS Health for the past 10 years in roles ranging from operations to product development. Currently, he serves as Director of Pharmacy Personalization. In this role, he leads an Innovation Room tasked with coming up with new ideas and testing them with the goal of improving patient experience and patient adherence to their medications. JD earned his BA in Computer Science and Economics from Cornell University. In his spare time, he enjoys long walks and reading biographies and books on business and psychology. He has been involved with Trinity Rep's Next Generation Committee for three years.

SERGIO M. GONZALEZ

Sergio currently serves as Senior Vice President for Advancement at Brown University. In this capacity, he oversees all advancement areas across the institution, including development, alumni relations, corporate, and foundation relations, international advancement, the Brown Sports Foundation, and the Brown Annual Fund.

SEAN HOLLEY

Sean W. Holley, Esq. is a Sports, Entertainment, and Event Management Educator, Legal Advocate, and Entrepreneur, as well as Advisor for Fashion and Pageants with a wide range of experience and expertise through all phases of these industries. Sean, a Providence resident, became a Rhode Islander, after having graduated from Providence College (PC) in 1984. At PC, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Economics, and attended as a Dr. Martin Luther King Academic Scholar. After PC, he received a Law Degree from The Columbus School of Law/Catholic University in Washington, DC. Sean has been a member of the American Bar Association Forum Committee on the Entertainment & Sports Industries, Sports Lawyers Association, and the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association. Sean is an Adjunct Professor at Johnson & Wales University and Providence College. He has served or currently serves on the boards of Rhode Island Black Business Association; WaterFire Providence; Mayor Jorge Elorza's Sports, Recreation, & Youth Committee; Rhode Island Sports Commission; MAE Organization for the Homeless; YMCA Greater Providence; McAuley Ministries; and John Hope Settlement.

JAMES HURLEY

Jim serves as IGT's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, a position he has held since February 2015. In that capacity, he is responsible for analyst and investor engagement strategies promoting IGT's business objectives while enhancing its image and reputation within the investment community. Prior to joining IGT, Hurley led Investor Relations at Ralph Lauren for eight years. His earlier finance career includes equity research for the global retail and luxury goods industry with Bear Stearns and Telsey Advisory Group, as well as banking experience with JP Morgan. In addition to finance-related roles, Hurley worked in Business Development for W Hotels and on the Literary Affairs team at Paramount Pictures, sourcing book manuscripts and theater to be adapted into feature films and television. Hurley previously served on the Board of Directors for the National Investor Relations Institute's New York Chapter. He holds a BA in History and Sociology from Columbia University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

LAWRENCE J. LA SALA

Larry is Textron's Vice President and Deputy General Counsel - Litigation. He was appointed to this position in July 2017. In this capacity, he manages the Textron Corporate litigation staff and has primary oversight of all litigation throughout the company on a global basis, including in the areas of products liability, contracts, complex commercial disputes, government contracts, aviation, employment, and intellectual property. Larry moved to Rhode Island and joined Textron's Legal Department in 2002. Before joining Textron, Larry was an attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York City for nine years. After law school, he served as law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Albert J. Lechner in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He attended Regis High School in NYC and received a bachelor's degree from Amherst College and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. In addition, Larry has twice completed Textron's Executive Leadership Program, both at Duke University and at the Wharton School of Business. Among other non-profit experience, Larry is a volunteer for Special Olympics Rhode Island and has served on its Board of Directors since 2012. He is currently serving a two-year term as SORI Board Chair. Larry and his wife Julie live in Barrington (RI) with their family of 4 children, ages 16 through 20. They have been season subscribers to Trinity Repertory since the 2015-16 Season.

SARA SHEA MCONNELL

A lifelong Rhode Islander, Sara is a graduate of Providence College and Rhode Island College School of Nursing. She has served on independent school boards at the Gordon School and Sophia Academy and currently sits on the board of St Andrew's School. Sara serves on the Providence Board of Parks Commission. Additionally, Sara is a beekeeper and has recently completed the URI Master Gardener Core Curriculum and the URIMG School Garden Mentor Academy. Sara resides in Providence and Charlestown, RI with her husband of 32 years, Jack McConnell. They are the proud parents of three adult children.

JULIA ANNE SLOM

Julia Anne leads Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group, whose team focus is developing commercial real estate loan business. She leads a team of seven lending officers. Julia Anne joined the Bank in 1994 and has more than 25 years of experience in business, real estate, and commercial lending. Julia Anne serves on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ocean State. She also serves as the Chairwoman of Christ the King Parish's Finance Council and is on its Parish Council. Julia Anne also serves on the Board of Directors for Grow Smart RI. She is a member of the advisory board of LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) and its related credit committee, and is also a member of the New England Women in Real Estate Group. She received a bachelor's degree in economics from Connecticut College, and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Rhode Island. She is a member of The Providence Foundation, REFA (Real Estate Finance Association, NAIOP (National Association of Industrial and Office Properties), Risk Management Association (RMA), and a 2004 graduate of Leadership RI.

Trinity Repertory Company

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2019-20 Season, including the world premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton; Fade by Tanya Saracho; August Wilson's Radio Golf; A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens; Sweat by Lynn Nottage; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this summer.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





