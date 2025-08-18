Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at PPAC to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American tour of the hit Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is coming to PPAC Tuesday, December 2 to Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Summer Box Office hours are in effect now through September 1; the Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 3P and is closed on the weekends and on Monday, September 1 (Labor Day). Regular Box Office hours resume on Tuesday, September 2; they are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P and Saturday, 10A to 2P.

Additional ensemble performers include Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker and Yemie Woo.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award® nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).