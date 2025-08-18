Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at PPAC to go on Sale This Week

Performances will run from December 2-7.
The North American tour of the hit Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is coming to PPAC Tuesday, December 2 to Sunday, December 7, 2025.
Summer Box Office hours are in effect now through September 1; the Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 3P and is closed on the weekends and on Monday, September 1 (Labor Day). Regular Box Office hours resume on Tuesday, September 2; they are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P and Saturday, 10A to 2P.
Additional ensemble performers include Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker and Yemie Woo.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award® nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS features circus design by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers); choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s); costume design by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More ); lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown); sound design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants); projections by David Bengali (The Thanksgiving Play); hair & makeup design by Luc Verschuren/Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise); puppet design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot ) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), Benedict Braxton-Smith and August Eriksmoen, fight direction by Cha Ramos (Jagged Little Pill), associate circus design by Antoine Boissereau , associate choreography by Paige Parkhill and casting by The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA & Frankie Ramirez, CSA.
