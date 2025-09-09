Tickets On Sale Friday For KIMBERLY AKIMBO at PPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that individual tickets for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, will go on sale starting Friday, September 12 at 10A. KIMBERLY AKIMBO will make its Providence premiere at PPAC Tuesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Tickets may be purchased at the PPAC Box Office window (located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787). The PPAC Box Office is located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P and Saturday, 10A to 2P. The Box Office is also open two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Groups of 10 or more may order tickets by calling Group Sales Manager Paul Hiatt at 401. 574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org