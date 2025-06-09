Tickets Go On Sale For Boston Pops Holiday Concert at PPAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for the December engagement of the BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT, Keith Lockhart, CONDUCTOR will go on sale this Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

The BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT takes place at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with a curtain time of 8P. This is a perfect opportunity to plan ahead for the holiday season while a wide selection of seating is available.

This classic and beloved performance captures the warmth and cheerfulness of the holidays in New England. The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, led by Conductor Keith Lockhart, will perform their signature “Sleigh Ride,” new arrangements of seasonal favorites and their traditional Holiday Sing-Along with the Metropolitan Chorale. There may even be some additional surprises along the way!

This year marks Mr. Lockhart's 30th anniversary as Conductor of the Boston Pops, a tenure that includes over 2,250 performances, 45 national tours to more than 150 cities and five international tours. He and the Pops have 80 television shows and participated in such high-profile sporting events as Super Bowl xxVI, the 2008 NBA Finals, the 2013 Boston Red Sox Ring Ceremony, and Game 2 of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The annual July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular draws a live audience of more than half a million, with millions more who watch on television or live webcast.

Comments