Tickets For SHUCKED at PPAC Go On Sale This Weekend

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for Shucked will go on sale online at ppacri.org on Sunday, July 14 at noon. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Monday, July 15 at 10A.

Shucked launches its National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center, October 20 – 27, 2024 (performance schedule is included below). In Providence, Shucked is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Individual tickets for Shucked range in price from $45 - $85 with a select number of premium tickets available. Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org

Summer Box Office Hours are in effect; they are Monday – Thursday, 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time on performance days.

Shucked features a “superb book” (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn , a score filled with “earworm songs” (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and direction with “an infectious spirit of glee and warmth” (Variety) by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien . Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland , the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein and the show’s composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

