Theatre By The Sea's 92nd Season Opens With ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre By The Sea's season will begin with Always…Patsy Cline a tribute to the woman who epitomized country music in the late 50s and early 60s. This intimate look at the woman behind the legend will be presented from May 28 - June 21, 2025.

“Always…Patsy Cline has not been presented at Theatre By The Sea for over twenty years. In fact, it was the very last musical that FourQuest Entertainment produced during their final season in 2003,” said Bill Hanney. “I’ve always been a big fan of Patsy Cline’s iconic music. Although she left us at the young age of 30, she inspired numerous singers and was the first solo female artist elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with the celebration of the life of an American icon.”

Always…Patsy Cline is a heartfelt and entertaining musical that celebrates the life and music of the legendary country singer Patsy Cline. Based on a true story, this touching production centers around the unique friendship between Patsy Cline and her devoted fan, Louise Seger, who fell in love with Patsy’s voice after seeing her perform on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts in 1957. She followed Patsy Cline’s career via radio and television and finally met the singer at a concert in Houston in 1961. Featuring over 20 of Patsy Cline’s greatest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” the show is a joyous journey through her timeless music. With its blend of humor, emotion, and unforgettable melodies, Always…Patsy Cline offers a poignant glimpse into the singer’s life and the bond she shared with her fans, making it a must-see for music lovers of all ages. Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, Always…Patsy Cline is presented by arrangement with APC, Inc. www.alwayspatsycline.com.

Directed and staged by Kat Moser, who audiences may remember from her appearances in Theatre By The Sea productions of Cinderella, Kinky Boots, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with musical direction by Jacob Priddy, who music directed TBTS productions of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Cinderella, Newsies, and Saturday Night Fever, the cast includes Meagan Lewis-Michelson and Mary Callanan, who are both making their Theatre By The Sea debuts. Ms. Lewis-Michaelson couldn’t be happier to don Patsy’s iconic cowboy boots once again! In addition to portraying Patsy Cline, other favorite roles include Paulette in Legally Blonde, Miss Hannigan in Annie, and Rosie in Mamma Mia! Ms. Callanan has appeared on Broadway in Bandstand (OBC), Mamma Mia! (Rosie - Final Company), and Annie. She has also been seen on National Tours of My Fair Lady, Bridges of Madison County, Mamma Mia!, Sound of Music, big, and Damn Yankees. The cast also includes Cumberland, RI native Alison Novelli who has appeared in Little Women, WikiMusical, Eli, The Luthier, Measure for Measure, and Hamlet, and director Kat Moser who are understudying the roles of Patsy Cline and Louise Seger respectively.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Cassie McKnight, lighting designer Paul Jonathan Davis, costumes by Maine State Costume Rentals, Meagan Lewis-Michelson’s costumes designed by Richard St. Clair, sound designer Ben Scheff, and wig design by Jennifer Douglas, along with Ingrid Pierson (Production Stage Manager) and Delayna Wahlberg (Assistant Stage Manager). Always…Patsy Cline is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds