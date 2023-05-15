Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Opens With MY WAY: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra

Performances run May 24 - June 11, 2023.

By:
In celebration of 90 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the opening of the 2023 Summer Season. The season begins with the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, which will be presented from May 24 - June 11, 2023.

"I have been looking forward to celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Theatre By The Sea since selecting this season's productions, which celebrate some of the greatest voices of the 20th century," said Bill Hanney. "My Way is a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra who was considered by many to be one of the greatest American singers of our time. It is the only show this season that we have produced previously. It was so well received in 2009 and fit so nicely with this season's theme that I thought it was a great time to bring it back. Judging from the ticket sales, it looks like audiences agree and are ready to hear this timeless music once again."

From the king of swing to the Rat Pack, Ol' Blue Eyes charmed his way into the hearts of millions. Celebrate the pivotal moments of Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits. Four performers sing more than 50 classics such as "I've Got the World on a String," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "New York, New York." Experience the elegance of "The Chairman of the Board" as you're transported back to the era of supper clubs, vintage Las Vegas, and the perfect martini.

Directed and choreographed by Greg Santos, who directed last season's critically acclaimed production of Million Dollar Quartet, with musical direction by Broadway pianist/conductor Milton Granger, who returns to Theatre By The Sea having previously music directed Singin' in the Rain, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins and CATS, the cast includes veteran performers Christopher Brasfield, Daniel Drewes, Alyssa Giannetti, Lucy Horton, Kaléa Leverette, and Lucas Weber.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Kelly Baker, lighting designer Katie Whittemore, and co sound designers Don Hanna and Alex Berg, along with Joel Andrew Cote (Stage Manager) and Kaitlin Buttofucco (Assistant Stage Manager). My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bravo by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at Click Here or by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra will be presented from May 24-June 11, with preview performances on May 24 and 25 and opening night scheduled for May 26. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added Wednesday matinee on June 7. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25 are $62, and $65 - $88 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).




Recommended For You