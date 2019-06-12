Theatre By The Sea's 86th Season Continues With SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

In celebration of 86 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney presents the joyous musical, Singin' in the Rain, which will be presented from June 19 - July 13, 2019.

"Having started my career as a movie theatre owner I've always loved classic movies, so I'm sure it's no surprise that Singin' in the Rain has always been a favorite show of mine," said Bill Hanney. "When I discovered it had not been produced at Theatre By The Sea in over 20 years, I just knew I had to do it!

The "greatest movie musical of all time" has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including "Make 'Em Laugh," "Lucky Star," "You Were Meant For Me," "Broadway Melody," and "Good Morning," make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Directed and choreographed by Kelli Barclay, whose New York City credits include Himself and Nora, Pipe Dream, City Center's 20 Years of Encores, Camelot in Concert and The Oscar Hammerstein Awards Saluting Carol Channing, with musical direction by Milton Granger, who returns to TBTS having previously music directed Cats, Mary Poppins, and My Fair Lady, and assistant directed and choreographed by Kelly Gleason, who will also be appearing in the featured role of the girl in the green dress, the cast includes Tim Falter as Don Lockwood, who had the honor of performing the iconic role for Debbie Reynolds, sitting front row center, Allsun O'Malley, who will be making her Theatre By The Sea debut in the role of Kathy Selden, and Sean McGibbon, whose Broadway and 1st National Tour credits include Million Dollar Quartet and Singin' in the Rain, in the role of Cosmo Brown. Curt Denham, who returns to the TBTS stage after appearing as Franz in The Sound of Music (2012), will portray the role of R.F. Simpson, with Mychal Phillips, whose national and international tour credits include Anything Goes, Legally Blonde, and Seussical as Lina Lamont, and TBTS Associate Director, Thom Warren, who was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award for his portrayal of Maurice in TBTS's Beauty and the Beast (2017) in the role of Roscoe Dexter. Ellen Peterson, who TBTS audiences will remember as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours in Sister Act, Mrs. Pearce in My Fair Lady, and Mrs. Brill/Bird Woman in Mary Poppins, returns in the dual roles of Dora Bailey and Ms. Dinsmore. Rounding out the cast are Maggie Bergman, Madi Beumee, Victoria Biro, Connor Coughlin, Craig First, Elizabeth Flanagan, Jason Haggerty, Gabriel Kearns, Natalie Livingston, Anthony Martinez, Liam McCarthy, Mallory Noltin, Kate Rocchio, James Shultz, Michael Skrzek, Joey Simon and Kaylee Verble.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon and resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, along with David Cabral (Costume Coordinator), Joanna Lynne Staub (Sound Design), Meg Kane (Wig and Hair Design), Kate L. Ferdinandi (Production Stage Manager), and James Kane (Assistant Stage Manager). Singin' in the Rain is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining in the casual, contemporary and creative atmosphere of Bistro by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Following performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, theatergoers can enjoy fun, food, and drinks at the popular Late Night Cabaret, beginning June 28. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Singin' in the Rain will be presented from June 19 - July 13, with preview performances on June 19 and 20 and opening night scheduled for June 21. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and special added matinee performances on Tuesday July 2, Wednesday July 3 and Wednesday July 10 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 are $51, and $54 - $77 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (866) 811-4111 or (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

