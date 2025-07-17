Theatre By The Sea Continues 92nd Season With The Tony-Winning Musical HAIRSPRAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre By The Sea will continue its 92nd season with the high-energy Broadway hit Hairspray, running from July 23 through August 16, 2025. The production marks the return of the beloved musical to the Wakefield stage, where it was last seen in 2011.

“You can’t stop the beat!” It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and teen Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the Corny Collins Show. When her wish comes true, she rockets from outsider to local celebrity—and sets out to integrate the TV station, win the guy, and stand up for what’s right, all without messing up her hairdo. With a Tony Award-winning book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan and an unforgettable score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Hairspray features the show-stopping hits “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Returning to direct and choreograph the production is Christopher Campbell (The Bodyguard, 2023), with associate choreography by Johnny Fenton. Musical direction is by Nathan Urdangen (The Sound of Music, Footloose).

The 28-member cast is led by Niki Metcalf, reprising her role as Tracy Turnblad from the North American tour, and Marc Christopher as Edna Turnblad. Alana Cauthen returns as Motormouth Maybelle, Kevin B. McGlynn plays Wilbur, and Andrew Holder takes the stage as Corny Collins. Ginger Kroll stars as Velma Von Tussle, with local favorites Melanie Souza and Fred Sullivan, Jr. appearing in multiple roles.

Additional cast includes Olivia Allen, Asim Baraka, Moriah J. Baskett, Jake Bryan, Marcus Byers, Jr., Indya Cherise, Audrey Curdo, Amanda Domb, Madeline Glave, Joshua Griffin, Preston Karp, Dylan Lugosi, Paris Martino, Evan Owen, Katy Plaziak, Nia Simone Smith, Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe, Domenic Young, and Sam Yousuf.

Design team includes Scenic design by Cassie McKnight, lighting by Paul Jonathan Davis, wigs by Liz Printz, costumes by Maine State Costume Rentals, and sound design by Alex Berg. Madelyn López serves as production stage manager with Delayna Wahlberg as assistant stage manager.

Hairspray is produced by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer). The production is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run Tuesday–Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Special performances include Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., and a Wednesday matinee on August 13. Preview performances take place July 23–24, with opening night on July 25.

Tickets range from $62 (previews) to $65–$91 for regular performances. Group discounts available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, online at theatrebythesea.com, or by phone at (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Patrons are invited to dine at Bistro By The Sea, operated by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Select Friday and Saturday evening performances will also feature a Late Night Cabaret starting August 1. Reservations are strongly recommended.