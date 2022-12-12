The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN in January

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Romantic Chopin.

Tania Miller conducts Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1, featuring Janina Fialkowska at the piano, and Dvorak's Symphony No.8 in a Side-by-Side performance with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.

TACO Classical concert will take place on Saturday, January 21, at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence. Open Rehearsal on Friday, January 20th, at 5:30pm.

Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.