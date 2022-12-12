Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN in January

TACO Classical concert will take place on Saturday, January 21, at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence.

Dec. 12, 2022  

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN in January

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Romantic Chopin.

Tania Miller conducts Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1, featuring Janina Fialkowska at the piano, and Dvorak's Symphony No.8 in a Side-by-Side performance with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.

TACO Classical concert will take place on Saturday, January 21, at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence. Open Rehearsal on Friday, January 20th, at 5:30pm.

Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.



