The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents Romantic Rachmaninoff led by Guest Conductor Kensho Watanabe on Friday, November 12th and Saturday, November 13th at The VETS.

The 2021-2022 Amica Rush Hour Series launches on Friday, November 12th at 6:30pm featuring Florence Price's Dances in the Canebrakes and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No.2.

The 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series continues on Saturday, November 13th at 8pm with pianist Natasha Paremski performing Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G, alongside Orchestra performances of the Price and Rachmaninoff. Paremski was due to perform the Ravel concerto with RI Philharmonic in April of 2020, so her guest appearance is greatly anticipated. The November 12th concert will mark a RI Philharmonic Orchestra premiere for Price's Dances in the Canebrakes, continuing the Orchestra's vital commitment to programming composers of color and to expanding equity in the symphonic world.

Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000. Season Subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or at https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions. Single Ticket Deal: Purchase tickets to any two concerts and save 20%. Purchase tickets to three or more concerts - save 25%! Visit https://tickets.riphil.org/offer for more details or to purchase.

The RI Philharmonic is committed to creating exceptional concert experiences while keeping the community safe. Together with several local performing arts organizations and venues, they've enacted thorough COVID-19 protocols for this season. Everyone - audiences, musicians and staff - will be fully vaccinated* with proof and ID flashed easily at the door. Anyone unvaccinated, such as children, need only present a negative PCR COVID test taken up to 72 hours before performance. Masks will be provided free to anyone without one upon entering. While they need to be worn while in the concert hall, masks can be removed to drink in the lobbies during intermission. For more details, call 401-248-7000 or visit: https://www.riphil.org/blog/audience-safety-protocols-ri-philharmonic-orchestra-at-the-vets

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra safely and successfully launched and continued its 77th Season on September 18th and October 16th respectively, at The VETS in Providence, with diverse programs under the baton of Maestro Bramwell Tovey. With one hundred percent of the Orchestra's artists and staff vaccinated, the Orchestra, as one excited patron observed, "shook the rafters" with 78 musicians on stage. The new protocol of audience members showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to gain entry, and remaining masked while inside the hall, went off smoothly and safely. The RI Philharmonic and its safety coalition partners are inviting live audiences to return. Said Executive Director David Beauchesne, "The music is back, and your seat is waiting!"

The RI Philharmonic is still providing livestream access to subscribers and ticket holders, just in case they develop symptoms prior to the performance, guaranteeing that those with a ticket don't ever have to miss a performance. The VETS continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC). The VETS was the first facility in Rhode Island to receive GBAC STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation for its safety protocols.



The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing safely at The VETS with live audiences during the pandemic since October, 2020, without any related incidents of COVID-19.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for lessons, ensembles, and classes in-person and online.

Learn more at https://www.riphil.org/music-school.