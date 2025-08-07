The Providence Performing Arts Center And The Vets To Host Job Fair September 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and The VETS will host a Job Fair on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at PPAC, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence. Applicants will have the opportunity to apply in person for a variety of part-time positions and may be interviewed on-site.

Openings will be available in the Box Office, where representatives will handle ticket transactions at the window, by phone, and online while providing event-related information to patrons. The Concessions team will greet customers, take orders, serve snacks and drinks, and process cashless payments.

Operations staff will manage the day-to-day needs of the venue, which may include maintenance, cleaning, moving equipment, and other logistical duties. Security guards will ensure the safety of the premises, staff, guests, and performers. Backstage positions will include stagehands, who will set up, operate, and dismantle stage equipment to support the technical aspects of live performances.

All applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume to the Job Fair and be prepared for a potential interview. Those unable to attend in person may apply by contacting Linda Haddock at lhaddock@ppacri.org starting immediately.