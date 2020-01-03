The North American Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Will Play the Providence Performing Arts Center

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The North American Tour of Fiddler on the Roof performs at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) February 11 - 16, 2020, starring Israeli theatre, film and TV actor, Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye.

In Providence, Fiddler on the Roof is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series. Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org , and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $38; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

For groups of 10 or more, please contact Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or (401) 574-3162, or visit https://www.ppacri.org/events-tickets/group-tickets/fiddler-on-the-roof/

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof , which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins , was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."





