The Gamm Will Host Music Themed Gala, PLAY ON!

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 14 starting at 6:30pm at its home at 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. Themed Play On! in reference to Shakespeare’s call to joy in Twelfth Night, the event will celebrate the organization’s current season with a one-night-only musical performance of songs that delightfully “play on” themes and characters of past shows and also look forward to the upcoming season.

“As we take a final bow on Season 39, we will celebrate the remarkable achievements of the past year and express our deep gratitude for those who have supported us along the way,” said Gamm Executive Director Jason Cabral. “This annual fundraiser is pivotal to fueling our plans and embracing the boundless possibilities that lie ahead for The Gamm’s 40th anniversary season.”

Artistic Director Tony Estrella in collaboration with musical artist Eden Casteel will direct a company of actors in a musical feast of classic and contemporary Broadway hits woven throughout the evening’s celebration. The cast for the performance features recognizable Gamm actors including Casey Seymour Kim, Emily Turtle, Lynsey Ford, John Cormier, Helena Tafuri, Jeff Church, and Nora Eschenheimer.

The Gamm will also honor longtime Gamm supporter Daniel Toby Marwil with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts that evening. Having served on The Gamm’s board of directors for 10 years, including as president through the challenges of the global pandemic, Marwil has made a substantial impact on the lives of many who value The Gamm and the arts in Rhode Island.

“Daniel has long supported The Gamm as a patron and then board member. He assumed the presidency at the most critical of times. His leadership was invaluable when the pandemic essentially shuttered the arts for more than a year. Without his intelligence, vision, generosity and wisdom, I’m not sure we’d be thriving today. We are forever grateful for Daniel’s commitment and look forward to recognizing his contributions to our community on this special night,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

Gala guests will enjoy a cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a dinner on the Gamm stage. The Markstone Family Charitable Foundation along with Miriam Weizenbaum and David Heckman will serve as Gala Co-Chairs with their gracious philanthropic support for the evening’s festivities. Supporting them as Gala Vice-Chairs are The Achey and Thomas Charitable Foundation, Leon C. Boghossian III and Karen Boghossian, Jason and Jeffrey Cabral, Tony Estrella and Jennifer Madden, Daniel and Ivy Marwil, W. Lynn McKinney and Ron Margolin, and Joyce L. Stevos.

The Gamm is grateful for the additional corporate support for this year’s gala event from partners Advanced Production & Design, Bruneau Auctioneers, Sheahan Printing, Coastal1 Credit Union, Greenwood Credit Union, Bank Newport and Easy Entertaining, Inc.

Tickets to Play On! start at $300 per person. Space is limited, so all are encouraged to purchase their tickets by May 31 at 401-723-4266, ext. 141 or online at gammtheatre.org/gala39. For sponsorship information, please contact Gail Hulbert, director of advancement and communications, at401-723-4266, ext. 141 or gail@gammtheatre.org.

