The Gamm Theatre Launches New Season With ANGELS IN AMERICA: PART TWO – PERESTROIKA

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will open its 2025–26 season with Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika, directed by Brian McEleney. The production continues the epic journey that began with last season’s Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, bringing Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece to completion on The Gamm stage.

Perestroika runs September 25 – October 19. Tickets range from $70–$80 with discounts for subscribers and members. To purchase, visit gammtheatre.org/angels or call 401-723-4266.

About the Play

Among the most ambitious and imaginative dramas in modern theatre, Kushner’s Angels in America confronts the great cultural, political, religious, and sexual themes of its era. Millennium Approaches begins in 1980s New York City during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Perestroika picks up immediately where Part One left off, plunging deeper into mystical, political, and personal reckonings as characters move from the opportunistic 80s into a fragile new sense of community in the 90s.

Debuting on Broadway in 1993, Angels in America received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. Its 2003 HBO miniseries adaptation went on to win both Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.

McEleney reflected on continuing the story: “Angels in America: Part One ends with a declaration: ‘The great work begins.’ Part Two begins with equally weighty words, ‘Can we change?’ This provocative question is in many ways even more urgent than it was 30 years ago. I look forward to continuing the story we began last spring, and to sharing its vision of hope amid painful progress with the audience who so generously embraced Part One.”

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella, who reprises his role as lawyer Roy Cohn, added, “Plays like Angels in America come around only once in a generation. Revisiting this work today reminds us that history doesn’t exactly repeat itself, but it surely rhymes. I can’t wait to get back on stage with this superb company of artists and share the completion of this extraordinary epic.”

About Angels in America

In Millennium Approaches, a gay man is abandoned by his lover after contracting AIDS, while a closeted Mormon lawyer’s marriage falters. Other characters include Roy Cohn, Communist Party member Ethel Rosenberg, Belize (a former drag queen turned nurse), and an angel. In Perestroika, the crisis deepens: relationships collapse, new connections form, and unlikely friendships emerge. The play masterfully explores love, sex, politics, religion, and family—an epic that ranges from earth to heaven.