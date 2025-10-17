The Gamm Theatre Launches New Play Development Initiative With Adaptation of Helen Dewitt’s THE ENGLISH UNDERSTAND WOOL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) has announced a new play development initiative dedicated to adapting non-theatrical works — including novels, poetry, and film — into original stage productions.

The program will launch with a stage adaptation of Helen DeWitt’s acclaimed novella The English Understand Wool, adapted by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

The initiative has been made possible by a founding gift of $100,000 from philanthropist and Broadway producer Elizabeth Armstrong, whose support will help The Gamm cultivate innovative, artist-driven work.

A reading and discussion of the in-progress script will take place November 17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Tickets are $20 and available at gammtheatre.org/wool. A full workshop is scheduled for spring 2026 in New York City, with plans for a fully staged production during The Gamm’s 2026–27 season.

“Liz’s deep passion for creative exploration and history of championing new work make her the ideal partner to help us launch this program,” said Executive Director Jason Cabral.

Estrella, whose past adaptations for The Gamm include A Child’s Christmas in Wales (2010) and Morality Play (2015), said the project aims to challenge traditional theatrical form.

“The English Understand Wool is compact, narrated by a single voice, and almost anti-theatrical on the page,” Estrella said. “But it’s also about disguise, concealment, deceit, and performance — the very stuff of drama. Finding the way in is the core of the program.”

The new initiative underscores The Gamm’s mission to support artists and expand the boundaries of new play development.

“This program establishes The Gamm as a home for artistic risk-taking,” Cabral said. “It puts the artist at the center, values collaboration and experimentation, and connects the creative process directly to our mission and community.”

ABOUT THE ENGLISH UNDERSTAND WOOL

Adapted for the stage by Tony Estrella, from the novella by Helen DeWitt, the story follows Marguerite, a 17-year-old raised in a world of wealth and “good taste,” whose life of luxury collapses when an unexpected loss forces her to navigate a world governed by very different rules.

ABOUT THE GAMM THEATRE

Founded in 1984, The Gamm Theatre is a non-profit regional theatre dedicated to telling stories that entertain, challenge, and engage with vital social questions. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is an award-winning member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of Actors’ Equity Association.

For more information, visit gammtheatre.org.