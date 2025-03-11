The Gamm Celebrates 40 Years With A Grand Night Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual benefit on Thursday, May 8 starting at 6:00pm at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Providence in celebration of its 40th anniversary season. A Grand Night will be the nonprofit theater's biggest fundraising endeavor in its 40-year history, befitting the milestone occasion.

On this special evening, The Gamm will roll out the red carpet Old Hollywood style for the people who have positioned the theater for a limitless future. Through music and theatrical performances, A Grand Night will take a nostalgic and playful look back at memorable Gamm productions of works written for the stage that enjoyed a second life on the silver screen.

Along with the festivities, The Gamm will honor longtime supporter Fred Reinhardt of Greenwood Credit Union (GCU) with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts. As GCU's president and CEO, and also a former Gamm board director, Fred has been a leader in providing crucial philanthropic support and fiscal guidance for the theater since its move to Warwick in 2018.

“The Gamm's remarkable journey from its start as a small group of actors performing in a mill building in South Providence to its standing as a regional professional theater in the center of the state is certainly something to celebrate,” said Gamm Executive Director Jason Cabral. “Developing and sustaining our current home on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick would not have been possible without the support of Fred and his incredible team who have put community first from day one. We are grateful to call them our friends and thrilled to honor them on this momentous birthday.”

Additionally, the theater will pay tribute to the achievements of Tony Award-winning actor and Rhode Island native Andrew Burnap, whose skyrocketing career bridges Broadway and Hollywood. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama, Andrew won the 2020 Tony Award for his leading role in The Inheritance. He is currently appearing on Broadway in Othello alongside Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, and will appear in Disney's live-action film Snow White later this month.

“It has been my pleasure to have known Andrew since his undergrad days at URI, where as his acting teacher I saw him outpacing most of us professionals even then,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. “To watch him grow into one of the most exceptional young actors in America, punctuated by his Tony Award-winning performance, was no surprise. That Hollywood now has come calling is a testament to Andrew's versatility and consummate commitment to our craft. Humble and generous, he is an ambassador for our public university and our professional theater community in Rhode Island and at large.”

Gala guests will enjoy a welcome reception followed by a seated dinner and entertainment in the Graduate's Biltmore Ballroom. With gracious philanthropic support, Greenwood Credit Union, The Markstone Family Charitable Foundation, and Miriam Weizenbaum will serve as Gala Co-Chairs. Joining them in their generosity as Gala Vice-Chairs are Navigant Credit Union and Fred and Ellen Reinhardt.

