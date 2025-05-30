The Chorus Of Westerly Will Host 44th Annual Summer Pops Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8 pm the Chorus of Westerly and Pops Festival Orchestra will present the 44th annual free Summer Pops concert in Westerly's historic Wilcox Park. The rain date for the performance is Sunday, June 22, 2025.

A community tradition since 1981, the Chorus of Westerly's Summer Pops, conducted by Andrew Howell, celebrates the arrival of summer with a fun concert featuring music from stage and screen, patriotic favorites, and new arrangements of recent hits. Joining Summer Pops on June 21 as special guest artists are Mary Kate Morrissey - most recently seen in Broadway's Wicked as Elphaba [KK1] - and Westerly's own violin superstar, Kevin - "Big Lux" - Lowther! The concert will conclude with its traditional finale featuring the 1812 Overture along with the Artillery Company of Newport, the bells of Christ Church, and Fireworks by Grucci. A pre-show featuring A Band Called PoP, Arthur Migliazza, and the Westerly Morris Men will begin at 6:15 pm.

This year's Summer Pops will feature several new compositions by the Chorus of Westerly's resident arranger John Tafone, including Broadway favorites from Wicked and Godspell, and a new medley of hits by Billy Joel. Audience members can also expect pop hits from Sara Bareilles, Adele, and Chappell Roan. The full performance program can be found at chorusofwesterly.org/summer-pops. Lead supporters of Summer Pops 2025 are The Blue Mitten Thrift Shop, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, Robin Marvel and the Marvel Family, and the Town of Westerly.

Summer Pops is a free event produced and performed by the Chorus of Westerly. The concert takes place in Wilcox Park, which is owned and operated by the Westerly Public Library and has graciously hosted Summer Pops since 1981. No tickets are required for this performance and seating in the park meadow is first come, first serve. Members of the public may put blankets down in the park to reserve a spot (and then leave them unoccupied) beginning at 5 pm on Friday, June 20, 2025. Only blankets can be left unoccupied, chairs and other items will be removed. The concert main show run time is approximately 90-100 minutes, but this is subject to adjustment and change without notice especially if weather is a factor at the event.

There is only one rain date for the performance - Sunday, June 22, 2025 - but all efforts will be made to have the performance on its original date. If weather is a factor, members of the public are encouraged to visit the Chorus's website - chorusofwesterly.org - and social media channels for updates. Further information on the performance, including the full program, tips on parking and other event regulations, will be listed on the same website the week of the show.

