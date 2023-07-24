TWO GUYS PROJECT To Present Spoken Word Live At Roger Williams National Memorial

Between story and poetry, truth and lies, Two Guys Project explores the boundaries of friendship with a breath of fresh air.
The American Story Theater and the National Parks Service present TWO GUYS PROJECT - THE F Word, a truth-telling poet and a storytelling liar. Christopher Johnson and Mark Binder will star.
A Free event - Saturday, August 12 at 2:30 PM. at Roger Williams National Memorial, 282 N Main St, Providence, RI.
A chance encounter during dance rehearsals for Bill T Jones' "What Problem" brought together two of Rhode Island's best-known wordsmiths. Between story and poetry, truth and lies, Two Guys Project explores the boundaries of friendship with a breath of fresh air.
Find more information at Click Here
