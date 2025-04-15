THE THORN Coming to Providence Performing Arts Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Thorn, a powerful and popular live theatrical event seen by over one million people, will bring the Passion of Jesus to life at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for two performances only on Tuesday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 7PM.

THE THORN’s Fall 2025 tour follows a highly successful Spring 2025 tour with 20 sold out shows and 100,000 attendees. Over the past 12 months, THE THORN has completed over 30 sold out shows, captivating 160,000 fans.

PPAC’s venue pre-sale starts on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10A – Friday, April 18, 2025 at 9A at ppacri.org with the code CROWN25. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 10A at ppacri.org, at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $54.75; ticket prices are inclusive of all applicable fees and are subject to change without notice.

THE THORN offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The story spans from creation to the formation of the early church.

Author John Bolin created the show over 25 years ago to convey the meaning of Christ’s sacrificial death to a group of young people who knew little about the story of Jesus’ suffering but were familiar with pain through their own practice of cutting and self-harm.

The show has evolved ever since, with the current live version returning to the original format featuring St. John, “the beloved disciple,” recalling his many amazing encounters with Jesus. “It’s a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare and redemption,” said Bolin. The feature film version of the show is available to stream and purchase here.

Comments