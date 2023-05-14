THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR to Have New England Red Carpet Premiere This Week

The R-rated drama will screen at Wednesday, May 17th at 6:30PM at the Showcase Cinemas.

By:
Michael A. LoCicero of RI based production company JL Pictures. LLC and Joshua Dahlin of the local horror media site, The Horror Depot will present a RED CARPET NEW ENGLAND PREMIERE screening of The Killers Next Door. The R-rated drama will screen at Wednesday, May 17th at 6:30PM at the Showcase Cinemas Route 6 100 Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771. Red Carpet Meet & Greet with the cast and crew starts at 6pm with the film screening at 6:30pm. For tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242506®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showcasecinemas.com%2Ffilm-info%2Fshowcase-cinemas-seekonk-route-6%2Fthe-killers-next-door?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"I'm so excited for people to see our film in a 185 seat theater," explains producer, writer and director LoCicero, "The pandemic dealt our original theatrical premiere plans a death blow, so this is a very exciting night for us all."

Fresh from their world premiere on streaming service Amazon Prime and Vudu, The Killers Next Door is a feature-length thriller filmed entirely in New England with a local cast and crew. The film tells the story of a young couple's weekend getaway that soon becomes a bloody fight for survival when they cross paths with two desperate ex-convicts on the run.

"We wrapped filming in fifteen days, which by all accounts is a daunting schedule for a feature-length film," explains LoCicero, "We assembled an amazing local cast, some incredible talent behind the camera, creating costumes, fight scenes, and stunts - with firearms, and thoroughly bloody special effects makeup. I have to say that this cast and crew went above and beyond to create the final product. It really was New England indie filmmaking at its finest."

Lead actors Rosanna Jimenez (FBI: Most Wanted) and Sean Carmichael (Monsterland 2, The Wrong Todd), play Ro and Sean, an upscale young couple looking for a peaceful weekend away from the pressures of the city. David Pridemore (Signs of Love, How to Rob) stars as menacing ex-convict Bobby, opposite LoCicero (Almost Human) as his foster brother Ryan. After a standoff with some shifty locals played by Richard Donelly (Don't Look Up, Black Mass) and actress Scout Lyons (Merry Ex-Mas, Spring Break Zombie Massacre) the brothers are forced into hiding.

The dangerous pair take up residence in the vacant cabin next door to Ro and Sean, quickly insinuating themselves into the couple's weekend. Soon everyone's lives are upended, swept up in a storm of violence that leaves no one safe.

Executive Producer Nick Mazonowicz comments "We are beyond thrilled for the opportunity to finally have our local supporters and fans experience the movie together with our cast. We have been extremely humbled by the worldwide reaction thatThe Killers Next Door has received from its streaming release on Amazon Prime and Vudu and are proud to bring it home to its New England roots."

The Killers Next Door was produced by Rhode Island-based film and media production house JL Pictures, founded by LoCicero, Mazonowicz, and Mark Fogarty, alongside Mark Greene and Anne Mulhall. The film is distributed by Deskpop Entertainment and MPX Motion Picture Exchange and currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Vudu. ABOUT JL PICTURES

JL Pictures is a Rhode Island-based film and media production company run by Michael A. LoCicero, Nick Mazonowicz, and Mark Fogarty. The team is dedicated to crafting original stories that are both challenging and highly entertaining. JL Pictures believes in the power of collaboration and is committed to creating opportunities for local artists and the power of collaboration. "Our goal is to utilize the wide array of talent here in the New England community and beyond," explains founder Michael A. LoCicero, "and eventually become the go-to hub for developing versatile work." www.JLStories.com.


THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR

A vacation in rural New Hampshire becomes a fight for survival when two ex-convicts on the run cross paths with a young married couple.

Written & Directed by Michael A. LoCicero

Starring David Pridemore, Rosanna Jimenez, Michael A. LoCicero and Sean Carmichael
Produced by JL Pictures, Michael A. LoCicero, Mark Fogarty, Mark Greene, Nick Mazonowicz , and Anne Mulhall.

Thriller/Drama.

Feature film.

Rating R

