THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] Comes to the Contemporary Theater Company

This May, The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) is celebrating 20 years of laughter, community, and exciting shows with the return of one of its most beloved productions: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised] [again] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. from May 2 through May 24, with a special Thursday show on May 22 at 7 p.m.

Three fearless performers — Ryan Sekac, Ricci Mann, and Jared Nobrega — take on the ambitious and hilarious task of presenting all of Shakespeare’s plays in just over an hour and a half. With a hearty mix of parody, high-energy antics, and full-throttle fourth-wall breaking, this show is designed to entertain everyone, whether you’re a seasoned Shakespeare buff or someone who can’t quite tell your Macbeth from your Midsummer Night's Dream.

“This show is pure silliness,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “This was the first show I stage managed at the theater back in 2012, and it’s one of my favorites!”

Originally performed by CTC in 2009 when the theater was becoming a year-round company and again in 2012 during its first summer at its home on Main Street, The Complete Works… has a special place in the company’s history.

“It felt like the perfect way to kick off the scripted part of our 20th Anniversary Season,” shares Cady. “Those earlier productions marked key milestones for us, and bringing it back now is a joyful way to honor that journey.”

The show is packed with sword fights — the Bard sure did like a sword fight — but don’t expect actual swords.

“We have fans, umbrellas, golf clubs, ketchup and mustard bottles, a candelabra, and dog toys. And then one actual real spear,” says stage manager Reed Reed.

Audiences can expect laughter, a bit of mayhem, and a whole lot of heart. What are the team’s favorite parts? Reed is particularly fond of their rendition of Shakespeare’s tragedy of betrayal, Julius Caesar.

“I think doing Hamlet backwards is running high on my list right now, as trying to actually do the show in reverse is a fun challenge,” says Sekac.

Did he just say Hamlet backwards? Yes indeed, it’s all part of the mayhem!

“Right now, we all need more reasons to laugh and connect,” Cady adds. “This show is the perfect excuse. As they say, laughter is the best medicine.”

The show runs May 2 – 24 at The Contemporary Theater Company. The doors open around 25 minutes before the show starts, and audiences can enjoy drinks at the CTC bar before and during the show, including themed cocktails.





