Six Time Tony Award-Winner KINKY BOOTS Opens At Theatre By The Sea, August 17

In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present the six time Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, which will be presented from August 17 - September 11, 2022.

"It's hard to believe we are opening the final production of our 2022 season," said Bill Hanney. "And what better way to close out our first full season back after the shutdown, than with an uplifting, positive musical that's fresh, funny, and a great night at the theatre. Though the title is a bit cheeky, the show has a huge heart and delivers the universal message about how opening your heart and mind can change your life and the life of those around you. There are a lot of lessons to be learned in this glittering show which will leave audiences smiling and ready to come back for more Theatre By The Sea magic in 2023."

"Sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out!" Kinky Boots is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony Award for Best New Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a Northampton men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones to experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show.

Directed and choreographed by Theatre By The Sea's Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who directed previous TBTS productions of Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly!, with musical direction by Jacob Priddy, who music directed TBTS productions of Cinderella, Newsies, and Saturday Night Fever, the cast includes Luke Hamilton, who has played lead roles in Jersey Boys, Saturday Night Fever, Legally Blonde, and West Side Story, in the role of Charlie, with Julian Malone, who toured with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Kinky Boots, portraying Lola. The role of Lauren will be played by Audrey Belle Adams, whose previous credits include Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Songs for a New World, Legally Blonde, and Frank Wildhorn's Song of Bernadette; James Fairchild, who was on the most recent national tour of Kinky Boots, will be reprising the role of Don; and Kevin B. McGlynn, who has toured with Kiss Me Kate, All Shook Up, and Forbidden Broadway, will be playing George. Etta Grover is grateful to return to the role of Nicola; Kat Gold, who recently won rave reviews for her portrayal of Charlotte in TBTS's Cinderella, will play Trish; and Corey Scheys, who was on the Annie 30th Anniversary Tour, will portray Pat. Completing the cast of 24 are Kyle Braun, Dean Cestari, Tyler Dema, Ricky Loftus George, Jack Gimpel, Billy Goldstein, Arnold Harper II, Jaye Jackson, Sarah Kleist, Kat Moser, Pablo Pernia, Blaise Rossmann, Wyatt Slone, Stephen Vaught, Elora von Rosch, James Andrew Walsh, and Thom Warren.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, and sound designer, Samuel Silva, along with Owen Smith (Production Stage Manager), Emily Huber (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kat Brown (Assistant Stage Manager). The show will feature the original Broadway costumes by Gregg Barnes as well as the original Broadway wigs designed by Josh Marquette. Kinky Boots is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Kinky Boots will be presented from August 17 - September 11, with preview performances on August 17 and 18 and opening night scheduled for August 19. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, August 21 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18 are $59, and $61 - $84 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112.

Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sundays 12 noon - 5pm and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 89 years of summer theatre at its best!