Singer-Songwriter Will Dailey Celebrates Album Release At The Parlour In April

Eight-time Boston Music Award winner Will Dailey will bring his new album Boys Talking to life when he performs April 4th at The Parlour in Providence, Rhode Island.

Unlike traditional releases, Dailey has chosen not to make the album available on streaming services, prioritizing a deeper, more personal connection with his audience to celebrate each community he plays in. This special performance offers fans a rare chance to experience Boys Talking in its intended form—live and to purchase the album in person. Tickets are available now at theparlourri.com.

Dailey has had a storied career as an independent artist and rule-breaking cult-favorite songwriter. His freewheeling release tactics and a plan involving an album that won't be released to streaming won’t come as much of a surprise. Rather than releasing Boys Talking through traditional streaming platforms, he offers fans a unique experience, with access to the album through vinyl, CD, or direct download. With a record he considers his best work, Will wanted to find another way to celebrate and enjoy the process of sharing the album for more than a day or week.

This has been a pattern of behavior for Dailey. Last year, he launched the “$10 Song Tour,” where he offered fans an unreleased song, “Cover of Clouds,” that was only available to consume at Dailey’s live shows via a Discman with headphones at the merch table.

This “pay what you like” experience also provided listeners with a guest book where they could record their thoughts and experiences while listening to the song and reading previous listeners' entries. His unconventional methods put the listener in a better position to engage with the work, and for Dailey, it was a refreshingly profound experience. The $10 Song experiment was the catalyst for his decision not to release Boys Talking on streaming platforms.

For Boys Talking Dailey gathered the best studio musicians around to record live, including Dave Brophy, Fabiola Mendéz, Cody Nilsen, Juliana Hatfield, Jeremy Moses Curtis, Andrew Stern, Abbie Barrett, Kevin Barry, Alisa Amador, and James Rohr.

During his fall and early winter tour dates across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Dailey connected directly with his audiences, showcasing the first single, “Make Another Me.” Fans and buyers of the album later voted for “Send Some Energy” to be the second released single on February 5th, giving fans a voice to choose what they wanted to hear. The third single, "Hell of a Drug," from the album is scheduled to be released on March 28th.

Will Dailey plays at The Parlour on Friday, April 4th at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available at theparlourri.com. The Parlour is located at 1119 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

Comments