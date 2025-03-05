Shakespeare's HAMLET Closes The Gamm Anniversary Subscription Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre closes its 40th anniversary season with a captivating new production of Hamlet by William Shakespeare, the playwright whose work cemented and continues to elevate the theater's regional reputation for fearless, timeless art.

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella directs what promises to be an exhilarating staging of this famous tale of murder and revenge with Jeff Church (Sir Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night) in the play's titular role. Jeanine Kane (Dr. Lorna James in The Effect) as Hamlet's mother, Gertrude; Kelby Akin (Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night) as his uncle turned stepfather, King Claudius; and Nora Eschenheimer (Feste in Twelfth Night) as Ophelia headline a company of seasoned artists as they plumb the depths of the human condition through Shakespeare's transcendent words.

Estrella noted the significance of what will be The Gamm's third production of arguably the Bard's most famous work.

“Hamlet is the play that most defines The Gamm over the last 25 years. Our first production in 1997 in Providence put us on the theatrical map and pushed us in an exciting new direction that has continued through today,” Estrella said. “I like to call Shakespeare our unofficial house playwright, having produced many of his most iconic works including a second Hamlet in 2011. Now, here we are for our third go-round with quite simply the greatest play ever written in the English language. Shakespeare has been The Gamm's calling card and we couldn't think of a better way to put an exclamation point on our 40th season than by revisiting this towering masterpiece for the first time in our Warwick home.”

Hamlet runs April 3-27 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $65-$75; preview performances (April 3-6) are $55. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/hamlet

ABOUT HAMLET

Shakespeare's masterpiece about the melancholy prince of Denmark, determined to avenge his father's death, returns to The Gamm in a captivating new production marking the theater's 40th anniversary! Hamlet has everything: a ghost story, political intrigue, family drama, war, murder, madness, and of course revenge. A graveyard brawl, pirates, and sword play enhance this definitive examination of the plight of man. Arguably the Bard's most famous work, Hamlet is what author Anthony Burgess called “the play, of all plays ever written, the world could least do without.”

